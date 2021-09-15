Bitcoin Price Recovers After Fake News, Market Turns Green, Solana, Polkadot and Safemoon In Plus »Crypto Insider

starting with Cryptocurrency The market was surprised yesterday when prices suddenly burst. Bitcoin (BTC) I went up just as strongly, but especially Litecoin (LTC) It took the lead and rose by at least 34% in fifteen minutes. However, this had something to do with the fake news, and the Reuters news agency reported that Walmart LTC accepted the payments, but none of this was true.

Then prices fell just as sharply again and even dropped below the pre-news level. Fortunately, most cryptocurrencies have managed to recover very quickly and many prices are now slightly higher. Total market capitalization went from $ 2.10 trillion briefly to $ 2.24 trillion and then fell back to $ 2.06 trillion. This morning, its price reached $ 2.16 trillion.

Despite the rebound in prices, these types of incidents are making the market more suspicious again. People are afraid of market manipulation and this could make them more conservative. perhaps this MicroStrategy Advertising that has brought balance.

Interestingly, this fake news dumped BTC directly into Bitfinex offers that have been there for a while and are now scamming it too. ? pic.twitter.com/CKgm7NxSkA – ₿yzantinΞ General (ByzGeneral) September 13, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) He was paying $ 45,000 yesterday until the news broke. So Bitcoin launched from $ 44,700 to $ 47,400, up 6% in less than 15 minutes. However, the price fell again with the same difficulty. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $ 44,000 to $ 43,600, but then slowly began to recover.

At midnight, bitcoin surpassed $ 45,000, but remained there for the rest of the night. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is on the rise again, but it looks like $ 46,000 may still offer some resistance for now. Although in-chain data looks bullish, Bitcoin may be stuck in this range for a longer time.

#BTC The average age of the coin today reached a new all-time high and the general trend continues to rise. strong hands #HODLing. #BTC It has a huge advantage.#buythedip pic.twitter.com/N5e4WyvgNq – Daniel Joe (@ DanielJoe916) September 14, 2021

Altcoin

Ethereum (ETH) Yesterday made a similar move. The price of ether jumped from $ 3,250 to $ 3,450 and immediately returned to $ 3,150. From there, however, the ether slowly began to rise again, breaking through $ 3,300 in the middle of the night and ending at $ 3,330 this morning.

Cardano (ADA) has also been swinging back and forth for a while. The ADA price was launched from $ 2.40 to $ 2.56 and again at $ 2.34. Subsequently, ADA initially recovered faster than the aforementioned cryptocurrency, returning to around $ 2.45 at midnight. However, since then, the ADA has slowly retreated to $ 2.40.

Yesterday the price of Solana (SOL) briefly peaked at $ 170, then dropped to $ 150 and then crossed the peak at $ 173. Since then, SOL has also dropped slightly to around $ 166, but the price has increased 8% from 24 hours ago. Polkadot stock (DOT) also rose 8%. The DOT has started to rise in the past few hours, reaching $ 36.6.

With the exception of some cryptocurrencies, the market remains quite calm today, a sign of a phase of consolidation. However, there are some outliers. Tezos (XTZ), osmosis (OSMO) and telcoin (TEL) were up about 12%, while icon (ICX), cosmos (ATOM) was up 16%, synthetix (SNX) was up 22% and Safemoon ( SAFEMOON) also increased by 25%.