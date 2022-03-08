Bitcoin Price Rejection at $39,000 and Mounting Regulatory Concerns Sink Market Again

Volatility and choppy price action continued to dominate the cryptocurrency market on March 7 and News that US President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order later this week outlining the government’s strategy for cryptocurrencies added to the list of factors weighing on crypto asset prices.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin (BTC) bulls were thwarted in an attempt to reclaim $40,000 support on Monday, as revelations about the upcoming executive order and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine plunged the market and dropped BTC to a low of $37,155.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s what a number of market analysts are saying about the outlook for BTC and whether crypto traders should prepare for a prolonged bear market.

Are there signs of capitulation?

A bearish outlook for the current price action was outlined by crypto trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Crypto Tony’, who public the chart below outlining the potential for a capitulation at $20,000 for BTC if current support levels are broken.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Crypto Tony said:

“Unless we start to reclaim some major supply zones, then this is something to consider. This choppy wave B will catch many off guard…”

Looking for a bounce at $36,000

A more optimistic view on the current weakness was offered by analyst and Cointelegraph contributor Michael van de Poppe, who public the chart below outlining a potential pullback in BTC price to the $36,000 range low.

4-hour chart for the BTC/USDT pair. Source: Twitter

Van de Poppe said:

“Well, Bitcoin is still correcting after a rejection at $39,200. Assuming we are going to take the bottom for some liquidity before we have a chance at some upside momentum.”

Technical evidence that BTC price could soon mount a recovery was highlighted by trader and host of The Wolf of All Streets podcast, Scott Melker, who public the following chart noting that “my favorite signal is here: bullish divergence with RSI oversold on the 4-hour chart.”

BTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

Melker said:

“That said, price really needs to break above $39,600 to avoid hidden bearish divergence, so it’s really hard to get too excited. These divs can build quite a bit.”

BTC can avoid a bear market above $29,000

An attempt to reassure those concerned about the possibility of a bear market was made by crypto analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Plan C’, which posted the following graphic and suggested that “people need to stop spreading misinformation.”

BTC/USD accumulation zones. Source: Twitter

Plan C said: