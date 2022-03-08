Bitcoin Price Rejection at $39,000 and Mounting Regulatory Concerns Sink Market Again

Volatility and choppy price action continued to dominate the cryptocurrency market on March 7 and News that US President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order later this week outlining the government’s strategy for cryptocurrencies added to the list of factors weighing on crypto asset prices.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin (BTC) bulls were thwarted in an attempt to reclaim $40,000 support on Monday, as revelations about the upcoming executive order and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine plunged the market and dropped BTC to a low of $37,155.
Here’s what a number of market analysts are saying about the outlook for BTC and whether crypto traders should prepare for a prolonged bear market.
Are there signs of capitulation?
A bearish outlook for the current price action was outlined by crypto trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Crypto Tony’, who public the chart below outlining the potential for a capitulation at $20,000 for BTC if current support levels are broken.
Crypto Tony said:
“Unless we start to reclaim some major supply zones, then this is something to consider. This choppy wave B will catch many off guard…”
Looking for a bounce at $36,000
A more optimistic view on the current weakness was offered by analyst and Cointelegraph contributor Michael van de Poppe, who public the chart below outlining a potential pullback in BTC price to the $36,000 range low.
Van de Poppe said:
“Well, Bitcoin is still correcting after a rejection at $39,200. Assuming we are going to take the bottom for some liquidity before we have a chance at some upside momentum.”
Technical evidence that BTC price could soon mount a recovery was highlighted by trader and host of The Wolf of All Streets podcast, Scott Melker, who public the following chart noting that “my favorite signal is here: bullish divergence with RSI oversold on the 4-hour chart.”
Melker said:
“That said, price really needs to break above $39,600 to avoid hidden bearish divergence, so it’s really hard to get too excited. These divs can build quite a bit.”
BTC can avoid a bear market above $29,000
An attempt to reassure those concerned about the possibility of a bear market was made by crypto analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Plan C’, which posted the following graphic and suggested that “people need to stop spreading misinformation.”
Plan C said:
“Bitcoin is NOT in a bear market. Above $29,000 = mid-cycle accumulation. Below $29,000 = bear market. Since when do we put a higher high and a higher low in a bear market? This is crypto, traditional AT definitions of a bear market (
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.685 trillion and the dominance ratio of Bitcoin is 42.3%.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.
