Bitcoin Price Rise, $ 50K Recovery, Cardano Lead »Crypto Insider

Bitcoin (BTC) The big push started this afternoon! At the time of writing, the price is over $ 50,000 and hopes for further recovery remain. In this article, you can read the market update on the latest state of cryptoland.

Bitcoin (BTC) jumps away

Starting with Bitcoin Price I started collecting with a decent bounty around 4pm. This move comes after a long period of consolidation with little volatility. Bitcoin is now approaching the upper zone of the price range in which it has been trading since the beginning of December. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is $ 50,994 on the queen piece cryptocurrency exchange.

Before this move, we saw the so-called BTCs double bottom Shapes. This is a recognizable shape by the double bottom where the space between low swing and the swing high price tag. And this milestone has almost been achieved:

BTC dollars The double bottom room at approx. pic.twitter.com/eHdMbal9hY – Wolf of all roads (scottmelker) December 23, 2021

second on the chain Analyst Will Clemente, this movement may just be the beginning of close short. Why many traders use BTC to miss, So expect the price to go down, the price is now going up and closing those short positions could trigger another rally. This brief tightening is happening “faster than expected,” according to Clemente.

Finally, with this move, Bitcoin appears to be out of reach falling peg to break. Here’s what The Crypto Dog Twitter shows on the daily chart:

Let it ride pic.twitter.com/8XBWyiZMSK – The Crypto Dog📈 (TheCryptoDog) December 23, 2021

Altcoins are growing along with Cardano in the lead

And not unexpectedly, altcoins are rising along with bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH) Its value grew 3.7%, consolidating its position above $ 4,000. Binance Coin (BNB) rose 2% and is worth $ 550.

The biggest climber of the top ten is Cardano (ADA) This finally shows something beautiful. Altcoin is up 8.4% and has grown 14.7% in the past 7 days. The ADA is now valued at $ 1.45.

Total market cap is now $ 2.38 trillion, up 4.3% over the past 24 hours. Over the past three days, nearly $ 200 billion in value has been added. Is this the start of the end-of-year sprint race? It will be a nice ending for 2021!