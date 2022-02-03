Bitcoin price rises as El Salvador rejects the IMF’s request to abandon BTC

Bitcoin began to rise with news that El Salvador rejected the IMF’s request to drain BTC as a currency. In response, Bitcoin rose to a 14-day high price level, adding more than a quarter of a trillion US dollars to the cryptocurrency market.

The price trend follows the pathetic month for cryptocurrencies since March 2020. At that time, Bitcoin reached a price level of $ 5,000 due to the sell-off in panic following the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. After that, Bitcoin surged and hit its all-time high price level of $ 69,000 in November 2021.

But soon after, Bitcoin began a downward journey, hitting a seven-month low of $ 33,000 on January 24, 2022. However, on the same day, Bitcoin began an uptrend and gradually reached a price level of $ 39,000. Tuesday 01 February 2022, showing positive growth in the cryptocurrency market.

The price of Bitcoin reached the $ 39K level today. Source: Tradingview.com

Bitcoin’s price recovery began after El Salvador rejected the IMF’s request to withdraw Bitcoin as a medium of exchange. El Salvador is the first country in the world to do so after many months.

El Salvador’s reaction after the IMF’s request to abandon Bitcoin

The decision to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency has been met with fierce resistance from many governments, but it appears that El Salvador is taking a different approach. Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya says his country sees cryptocurrencies not only for financial transactions and investments, but also to embrace this new technological advance.

In an interview with local TV, he added referring to the AP report;

“Countries are sovereign nations and make sovereign decisions on public policy. No international organization will force us to do anything, anything ”. The IMF has reported many risks related to consumer protection, financial stability and financial integrity as reasons not to adopt Bitcoin. Furthermore, IMF added that there is a high fluctuation in the price of cryptocurrencies, and criminals can abuse them for their illegal activities.

The IMF had already warned El Salvador that its involvement in cryptocurrency could cause obstacles in obtaining loans from international institutions. Marcus Sotiriou, a British digital currency analyst at GlobalBlock, said;

“It seems that El Salvador no longer needs the compulsory loans from the IMF, issuing the innovative Bitcoin Bond. This bond allows them to raise funds to create mining infrastructures ”.

Continued acceptance of cryptocurrency around the world and day-to-day rumors that Latin American countries are accepting Bitcoin as an official source of exchange are significant concerns from the IMF. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele shared a meme of the Simpson on Twitter. His caption read “I see you IMF,” and he responded with a laugh to the parody nature of him in the very words of him.

Image from Flickr, chart from TradingView.com