Bitcoin price sinks to $36,000

Photo: file/ The Economist



Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell to a two-week low of $36,800 on Monday afternoon, February 21, amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

Photo: screenshot from www.coindesk.com/price/bitcoin/



This drop represents a loss of 16.7% compared to the $44,200 it registered at the beginning of last week.

For its part, ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has lost 6.8% in the last seven days and is struggling to stay above $2,700. The rest of the tokens such as solana, terra, xrp and cardano also experience sharp drops.

Rising tensions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden over the situation in Ukraine have joined the list of factors affecting the Bitcoin market since the beginning of this year.

Previously, cryptocurrencies have been impacted by the political crisis in Kazakhstan, the announcement by the United States Federal Reserve to increase reference rates, and the projects of various countries to regulate their use and commercialization.

In November the cryptoactive reached its historical maximum of $69,000 and since that date spend today, it has fallen 46.6%