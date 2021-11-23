Bitcoin price slips to 57 thousand dollars. Opportunity to buy BTC?

© iStockPhoto

The price of Bitcoin moves away from 60 thousand dollars. Here are the forecasts for the short term

The Bitcoin’s rebound has failed. On the morning of November 23rd, BTC traded in the area of ​​57 thousand dollars, confirming the weak trend that began to characterize the trend of the cryptocurrency starting from last weekend.

Just 24 hours ago, BTC prices after one rapid drop down to $ 55,700, had experienced a rapid recovery, settling just below the psychological threshold of 60 thousand dollars. However, the evolution has not been positive.

In the absence of an extension towards the 66 thousand dollar level, the value of the BTC has retraced falling below 58 thousand dollars. This step was decisive in triggering a further decline that drove the price of the cryptocurrency to current levels.

A value like today's can be exploited for buy "at discount". Such a strategy is almost a classic for whom aims to earn with the possible subsequent increases in prices.

Buy Bitcoin when prices are low and aiming for a rebound, however, only makes sense if the forecast framework is encouraging. From the point of view of technical analysis, the identification of support points on which to build a bullish strategy becomes fundamental.

An important value from this point of view is that of 58 thousand dollars. The trend held by the cryptocurrency over the last few hours demonstrates a constant attempt to hook this value. In the event that Bitcoin should lose the compass, it cannot be excluded that there may be a widening of the retracement up to 52500 dollars. If, on the other hand, the upward trend dominates, the the next target could be that of 60 thousand dollars.

Following this, in the event of a consolidation of the push, Bitcoin could target 62500 dollars. This level can be considered as the new resistance to be broken before assuming the climb to new highs (ATH).

To suggest to buy Bitcoin taking advantage of current prices (more contained than last week) is therefore the framework of the medium-term forecasts. The impression is that, despite the recent downturn, the general picture in which Bitcoin is moving has not changed. The market, in fact, continues to be bullish and Bitcoin is in a moment of strong attraction of higher minimum and maximum candles.

