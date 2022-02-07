Bitcoin Price: What Influences It? Traders say goodbye to extreme volatility

Surprise: Bitcoin’s volatility has dropped a lot in recent months. Blame (or merit) of waiting for the Fed’s moves

What happened to Bitcoin’s volatility? This is the question that some traders have asked us in recent weeks. In fact, the trend in the price of Bitcoin in the last two months (graph below) seems to have lost that characteristic that has always distinguished it, namely the ability to score. extreme fluctuations in value.

✅ Know eToro’s social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

Not only that, but the traders who, even in the last two months, have reasoned in a classic way, that is, taking immediate recoveries for granted, found themselves displaced by a trend characterized by a more contained volatility.

Since, even on the columns of this site, we have always maintained that the intrinsic volatility that characterizes the price of Bitcoin can be exploited by traders to invest (it is always advisable to start with the free demo account such as the one offered by eToro >>> click here for the demo), we wonder what happened to it.

Analyzing the graph relating to the trend of Bitcoin, it can be seen that the strong correction recorded by the cryptocurrency compared to the highs of November 2021 and the subsequent slight rise, were not the result of some Tweets spread by the usual billionaires and able, until a few months ago, to make the BTC price dance, but of the climate of expectation for the rise in FED rates.

Here is the big news that has been and continues to be at the basis of the recent contained fluctuations in Bitcoin. If the most important cryptocurrency does not move in wide price ranges as it has always used to do, it is because traders are looking with concern at the next moves by the Fed.

In practice, if what should have been the most detached asset to the mechanisms of traditional finance no longer moves as before, it is the “fault” of one of the basic rules of the economy, namely the monetary policy approach.

As rightly pointed out by some very attentive analysts, within a few months we have gone from going to check what the billionaires are saying about Bitcoin (and from there to understand how to position oneself on cryptocurrency) to looking for indications on this. that the Fed could do.

In short, if until yesterday we looked at what Elon Musk said in his Tweets, now we look at the statements of the president of the Fed Powell.

Only the possibilities for investing in Bitcoin remain unchanged. In fact, by choosing advanced tools to operate such as eToro Copy Trading, it is always possible to copy the strategies of the best traders. The Copy Trading functionality can also be used by investors who are novice. The free demo account is always available.

Copy the strategies of the best traders with eToro Copy Trading >>> click here to start with the free demo

In conclusion: the recent movement of digital currencies is destined to go down in history as, for the first time, factors external to the world of cryptocurrencies have impacted on Bitcoin prices.

In this context it is not to exclude that, in the moment in which cryptocurrencies will be able to consolidate at the regulatory levelit is possible to aspire to a fair standardization that allows different operators to enter the market, thus transforming Bitcoin into an asset on which to take refuge in moments that are characterized by high inflation.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED