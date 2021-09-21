Bitcoin price: why did it collapse on Black Monday? Scenario analysis on BTCUSD

Black Monday for the price of Bitcoin but even today there are no signs of recovery on the cryptocurrency. What is happening?

Many cryptocurrency experts believed that the phase of uncertainty that characterized Bitcoin in early September was now behind us. What happened yesterday on the market, however, brought everyone back to their feet. The Bitcoin price in fact, it dropped to just over $ 43,000, showing a drop of as much as 7 percent.

The bearish trend would seem to continue today with the BTC quotation crushed below $ 44,000.

Faced with such a substantial decline, the sites specialized in cryptocurrencies have rightly talked about Bitcoin Black Monday questioning the reasons behind the heavy sell-off.

Understanding the reasons for the collapse is essential to understand how to position yourself on the asset, i.e. if it is convenient to take advantage of low prices to buy Bitcoin or if it is preferable to maintain a bearish approach in view of a further decline in values.

Bitcoin collapse of September 20, 2021: the reasons

Bitcoin’s last horrible day was last September 7th. On that date, the price of BTC had lost as much as 20 percent due to what analysts later called the flash crash earlier this month. After that sell-off, Bitcoin was able to stabilize by recovering much of the lost ground. Yesterday’s decline has undermined the ongoing settlement. According to some analysts behind Black Monday there could be rumors about one squeeze on cryptocurrencies by US regulatory authorities but also some difficult statements from members of the European Central Bank.

Our opinion is more nuanced. Both the restrictive intentions of the United States and the very critical position on Bitcoin by the ECB are arguments said and reiterated that do not represent a novelty caoacious to generate a collapse of more than 7 percentage points. More plausible that the price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the turmoil that affected exchanges around the world yesterday.

As a highly speculative asset, Bitcoin resented the possible default of Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande and the atmosphere of anticipation for the monetary policy decisions of the Fed. Considering that the Fomc FED summit will be held between today and tomorrow, it is plausible to believe that the BTC price may continue to remain volatile even in the next few sessions.

To conclude our analysis on the reasons behind the collapse of Bitcoin. The fact that the most important cryptocurrency has suffered from an event such as the possible failure of Evergrande and the climate of anticipation for the possible start of FED tapering (this is at stake in the Federal Reserve meeting today and tomorrow) means that cryptocurrencies are not as divorced from the economy and finance as the detractors of digital assets think.

The fact that crypto-assets are affected by market trends can be positively assessed from a speculative point of view.

Black Monday opportunity to buy Bitcoin?

Despite Black Monday (and Gray Tuesday), there are those who believe that the outlook for Bitcoin can only be positive. According to Standard Chartered, the price of Bitcoin will exceed $ 100,000 by the end of the year or by 2022 at the latest. If this estimate is assumed to be plausible, then buying at current prices (and thus taking advantage of yesterday's crash) will not can only be convenient.

Beyond these optimistic forecasts (here a list with all the Bitcoin 2021 forecasts) it is essential to always have a prudent approach with digital assets. As the historian shows, in fact, the value of BTC is often subject to rapid collapses and equally sudden rebounds.

