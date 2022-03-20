Bitcoin price will no longer have 4-year cycles, says Willy Woo

The beginning of the end? The oscillatory movements of the price of bitcoin (BTC) seen in recent weeks could be an indication that the 4-year cycles are about to end. This is estimated by the cryptocurrency market analyst, Willy Woo.

On Twitter, the specialist precise that, at a time when bitcoin is trading above $41,300 (after recovering from $38,000 on average), the first signs of “the last cycle” are likely to be seen, remembering that at least three relatively short bull and bear markets have already occurred.

But what are four-year cycles? These are periods of ups and downs in the price of BTC that are marked by halvings (event in which Bitcoin mining rewards are halved).

For some years, the price history has coincided with bullish periods that are followed by lows, which has promoted the existence of the aforementioned cycles for those who closely follow the behavior of BTC.

If you look at the following graph that shows the behavior of bitcoin since 2010, you can see the different bullish peaks that prices have had and how they are automatically followed by bearish periods.

There will be no more four-year cycles, according to Willy Woo’s estimates. / Source: Willy Woo – Twitter.

But that would be about to come to an end. Willy Woo points out that, if “the last cycle” were verified, four-year cycles would no longer exist.

Willy Woo talks about the end of the cycles again almost five months after he already expressed that possibility. In October 2021, he stated that previously price action could be predicted based on halvings but that now there will be an “unpredictable walk” of supply and demand, which makes it difficult to project the prices of the first cryptocurrency, by less until market saturation is reached.

Willy Woo argues that the recent actions of the BTC price suggest that the first signs of the “last cycle” are taking place. / Source: Willy Woo – Twitter.

Willy Woo withdraws from bitcoin forecasts

Such an unpredictable hike that Woo talked about coincides with the fact that a few weeks ago he abandoned his market analysis newsletter that used to include some bitcoin price forecasts. He assumed that the crypto asset is already a currency whose price could no longer be studied, much less estimated.

As we reported in CriptoNoticias, Woo ended his bulletin by warning of a bearish forecast for the price of BTC, as the cryptocurrency has maintained a close correlation with the traditional market.

According to Woo, the immaturity of the Bitcoin market makes forecasting the price a difficult task and that is why he also stopped sending his newsletter, although he pointed to new projects for this year.