Bitcoin prices could collapse: here’s where to buy

The Bitcoin chart is not in great shape. If we analyze it with the help of our new BIZ TIME indicator we realize that it could soon suffer a significant depreciation.

After that in a few weeks prices have gone from 32,500 dollars, the level where prices remained for the entire period of May / July 2021, to over 50,000 dollars of last September 7, Bitcoin prices have been the protagonists of a sharp decline that has reported prices below an important level calculated by BIZ TIME.

After breaking through that level, prices rebounded and used that price range as resistance. From here, a downward trend started again. At this point, on the daily chart, there are no major support levels up to 32000.

Bitcoin: what the stochastic indicator says

Are Bitcoin prices headed there? Trading is a matter of probability, which is why adding more analytical tools can only help in our aim. In this case, to the Bitcoin chart, we have added the Stochastic, one of the most famous indicators of technical analysis. This indicator has been warning us of the weakening of prices for some time and currently suggests that prices could continue in a bearish trend. An analysis that goes well with the vision obtained thanks to the BIZ TIME.

Bitcoin: what the lower time frames say

The considerations made so far have been obtained by analyzing the daily chart. If we go down the time frame and move from the daily chart to the hourly chart, we see how the bearish movement could end in two phases: a first fall to the $ 39,000 / $ 40,000 area and a second fall to $ 32,000. Supports obtained from the BIZ TIME applied to the hourly time frame are positioned exactly on these levels.

Analyze charts with time and not with price

