Bitcoin: prices update historical tops after ETF listing in USA

Bitcoin prices have updated all-time highs after the intense bullish movement started from the psychological threshold of $ 40,000. In less than a month, the first cryptocurrency by capitalization managed to score a performance of 56%.

Bitcoin: the arrival of the futures ETF pushes prices towards historical tops

In yesterday’s session the first ETF on Bitcoin futures was listed, which in its first trading session recorded an appreciation of 4.9%, reaching $ 41.94. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF recorded trading volumes of nearly $ 1 billion with around 24 million pieces traded.

Following yesterday’s results, this instrument became the second most traded new ETF ever with $ 570 million in assets. According to Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, this product could attract over $ 50 billion in its first year of life. The listing on the US market of a Bitcoin ETF is an important test to understand how much more traditional investors are willing to add a share of cryptocurrencies to their portfolios.

Bitcoin: technical analysis and operational strategies

The test of the support placed in the $ 40,000 area triggered an important rally for Bitcoin prices, which managed to breach several significant resistances such as those provided by the trend line obtained by connecting the highs of April 13 and September 7 2021 and the one drawn with the tops of May 16th and September 7th 2021.

At this point, two scenarios may occur for prices: the first relates to the construction of a large double top with a neckline in the $ 30,200 area, which could trigger a decisive bearish movement for the first cryptocurrency by capitalization. The second concerns a continuation of the rises, perhaps after a test of the support at $ 57,650.

In this case, the virtual currency could reach the next psychological threshold of $ 70,000. From an operational point of view, long matrix strategies could be valued at $ 57,470. The stop loss would be identifiable at $ 53,120, while the target at $ 68,000.

