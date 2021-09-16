Bitcoin Prime reviews: scam or does it work? Better to trade with licensed brokers

Our survey on Bitcoin Prime, the automated trading system that promises profits of up to 60% under the right conditions. It’s really like this?

After publishing our BitIQ review survey – BitQZ and BitQT have been inundated with questions from our readers about other unclear systems that promise to make money with cryptocurrencies in an easy way, almost like a game. Among the cases that many readers have referred to in their comments is that of Bitcoin Prime. The questions are the classic ones: Is Bitcoin Prime a scam or does it really work?

Is Bitcoin Prime a platform authorized to operate in Italy or is it at the limits of legality? Intrigued by the fact that the readers who asked us for our opinion on Bitcoin Prime were different, we decided to go and take a look at what is presented as the official website of the Bitcoin Prime App.

The doubts that our readers have expressed to us have thus become ours too and this is because the graphics of the official Bitcoin Prime website immediately reminded us of similar graphics of platforms that we later discovered to be scams. A heavy clue that prompted us to analyze the contents in more detail. The result of our investigation is this Bitcoin Prime review.

If you have come across this platform and would like to understand if it really works or is it a scam, all you have to do is read the next paragraphs carefully. If, on the other hand, you have ended up on this article after using Bitcoin Prime, we ask you to leave your opinion in the comments box. We will publish it anyway, both if it is positive and if it is negative. We will be grateful to you and our readers will be grateful to you too.

One last note and then move on to the survey results: the mere fact that there are doubts about the security and reliability of Bitcoin Prime must be an alert signal. Those who know us know perfectly well what our opinion is about it: if there is only one probability that the platform you are facing is a scam that exploits only the reputation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, forget it.

In fact, it is always preferable to buy Bitcoin with 100% secure platforms authorized by the market control authorities. An example is eToro, the multifunction broker that represents the ideal solution for trading cryptocurrencies as it is both an exchange and a CFD provider. One of the many advantages of eToro? The free virtual demo of 100 thousand euros to practice risk-free.

Bitcoin Prime what is it?

Between exchanges, brokers, signal providers, automatic trading, investment platforms, there are now many ways available to invest in cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, behind this abundant supply there are also scams. That said, precisely Bitcoin Prime what it is and how does it allow you to trade cryptocurrencies?

As you can read on the official website, Bitcoin Prime is a trading system which is able to study very complex data and launch very accurate trading signals. This trading system is powered by powerful algorithms that would even be able to beat the markets (but of course only if the right conditions are in place).

On another page, it is stated that the Bitcoin Prime software has partnered with the best robot brokers in the industry.

Elsewhere the founding date of the Bitcoin automated trading platform Prime: the year 2014.

In short, there are so many turns of phrase but coming to the essentials, what is Bitcoin Prime? In all probability this is the usual automatic trading software that allows you to get in touch with the proposals of various brokers on whose identity not a word is wasted (and this is not a good sign!). A twisted and non-direct way of trading cryptocurrencies that frankly inspires us little since today you can invest in crypto-assets comfortably from home and in complete safety thanks to authorized and legal brokers such as eToro (here the official website).

Bitcoin Prime is safe

Considering the empty words about what Bitcoin Prime is, it is avoidable that the next question one is led to raise concerns security: Is Bitcoin Prime a safe way to invest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies? In our opinion not and this for various reasons. First of all, on the official website there is not a single company reference. Who is behind the Bitcoin Prime brand? We visited the site and far and wide without finding a single indication on the Who we are.

It is therefore not known which company manages this automatic trading system. This is not an argument in favor of the platform. Among other things, without knowing the identity of the company that owns the platform, we cannot even verify whether it is authorized or not. The (rhetorical) question we ask is then the following: why do cryptocurrency trading with platforms that you do not even know if they have authorization to operate, when it is possible, immediately, to invest with authorized and legal brokers?

The eToro platform that we mentioned above, shows all the details required by the law to operate in Italy including the Consob authorization number. You can immediately verify this data and then activate a free demo account to learn how to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Is Bitcoin Prime a scam?

Considering that company information is missing, is it to be inferred that Bitcoin Prima is a scam? To date there are no known investigations on this site but the comments that can be found on the web only reinforce our distrust of this tool.

It is true that there are also positive reviews on Bitcoin Prime but there is a problem: they are all listed on the site itself and therefore have no guarantee of reliability. The site states that there are thousands of Bitcoin Prime reviews on the internet who rate the service very well. Frankly we got mostly bad reviews.

An interesting aspect is that, probably to silence any doubts, the Bitcoin Prime site itself addresses the scam topic. On the owl page, a box is displayed in which the question that we ourselves are asking ourselves in this paragraph is raised: Is Bitcoin Prima a scam or a Ponzi scheme? … the same Bitcoin Prime (sic) site wonders. The answer given confirms our doubts. The platform, in fact, defines itself as a yield generation system through bets on the volatility of BTC CFDs and an automatic trading system that applies a leverage of up to 1: 3,000 to allow large gains even with small trades.

Fracally such a lever seems to us a suicide. As we highlighted in the post dedicated to leverage on cryptocurrency trading, licensed brokers and exchanges apply very low leverage ratios precisely to protect the investor from risks. Example: on eToro (here the official website) the leverage on cryptocurrencies is 1: 2; on the famous Binance exchange (here the official website) it reaches a maximum of 20.

A 1: 3000 leverage like the one peddled by Bitcoin Prime can only refer to some broker based in tax havens that is perhaps hidden behind this automatic trading system.

Is Bitcoin Prime free?

One last question we would like to address in our review on Bitcoin Prime: that relating to costs. Is Bitcoin Prime free? Also in this case the information on the site is not so linear. In fact, there is talk of a free account and software available under a free license. It also states that you don’t pay a dime until you become profitable. When you start earning, however, you pay a 2 percent commission.

There are no trading fees and deposit fees. All interesting but the question we ask ourselves is: what do these very advantageous conditions refer to? To an unauthorized broker who may be hiding behind Bitcoin Prime?

In this jumble of unclear information, only one thing is certain: to invest with Bitcoin Prime you need to make a deposit of 250 euros. On the web, many are wondering what happens to this money. We prefer not to go into this question and we limit ourselves to stating that on the market today there are brokers who have a lower minimum deposit than that offered by Bitcoin Prime. With eToro, for example, you can start trading cryptocurrencies with an initial deposit of 50 euros and the guarantee of the free demo (button below).

Use licensed brokers to trade cryptocurrencies

And here we are at the conclusion. What does our Bitcoin Prime investigation teach? Surely the suspicions of many of our readers were not unfounded. The elements of perplexity are many and it is certainly not the invitation not to invest all your capital in cryptocurrencies that the Bitcoin Prime platform gives to potential customers, can make us change our mind.

For us, the system is unclear and this is enough to urge our readers to use only authorized brokers and exchanges to trade cryptocurrencies. To meet the various needs, we point out three 100% secure platforms.

We leave it to you to choose which platform to use: it is important that it is authorized.

