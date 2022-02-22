Bitcoin: problems that take it below $40,000

Bitcoin It is still the most “legitimate” representative of cryptocurrencies, at least as far as price and market capitalization are concerned. But the truth is that what was previously considered a refuge that is going to increase in the market, is no longer, as it has been shown in the past week. Beyond the exaggerated potentialities in its price that are outlined by some famous gurus of that world of digital currencies, theor it is true that, in recent months, some erroneous beliefs are being uncovered.

Like, for example, that it could become a refuge against inflation. Gold has shown in this last week of generalized falls in the financial markets due to the crisis that Ukraine is experiencing and Russia is causing, who is the owner and lord as far as risk aversion is concerned in times of increased volatility.

But it is by no means the only reason for Bitcoin’s weakness in the market. What until a few months ago was general support from the estates, funds and banks, now with the growing risk, turns into a flight waiting for better timeswith rising cash and minimizing risk, representing the asset.

And it is that in recent days there have been criticisms about the world of cryptocurrencies. The one with the greatest impact has been that of number two, the vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment vehicle of the famous Warren Buffet. Charlie Munger who has come to describe bitcoin as a “venereal disease” to signal that its price will become zero in the very long run.

In its price chart, we see that Bitcoin has already lost more than 10% in the last five trading days with an advance of 4.2% in the month and a cut of 34% in the three preceding months. In the year the fall is 17.5% for bitcoin while the year-on-year balance is also clearly negative with cuts of 31%.

But this was not enough, there is more: the G20 has also charged against bitcoin by understanding that cryptocurrencies can endangeras they are not controlled by any body, to the global financial system. Its Financial Stability Board has produced a report in which points out three important risk factors and that they go through the scale to which virtual currencies are reaching in general and, above all, the speed at which they are doing so, as well as their interconnection, increasingly direct to the international financial system. The second is the lack of regulation that all multilateral organizations complain about. And a third party that goes through the own weaknesses that the cryptographic system presents.

The IMF has also joined in the widespread criticism. Its managing director Kristalina Georgieva points out that cryptocurrencies without the support of a supranational entity will not be a match for the digital currencies of central banks. All this after pointing out a few weeks ago to El Salvador, that there would be no loans if it continues to adopt bitcoin as the official currency in the country.

In addition, the IMF has just updated its risks, which it says outweigh the benefits. Risks that go through its financial stability and integrity, consumer protection and contingent tax liabilities.

Also, as cointelegraph.com indicates, bitcoin miners are selling coins from their reservesas well as companies after the mining collapse of this crypto that has occurred since last November, with an average drop of 50.5% in the two most popular mining devices, the Antminer S9 and S19

With what it entails, in particular, a return on investment that falls at a faster rate than that implemented in the trading price of bitcoin against the dollar.

The climax to a negative horizon for the cryptocurrency par excellence is put by the run run that indicates that from the White House it is expected that Joe Biden, just as their predecessors did establish an executive order on cryptocurrencies for full regulation this week. Meanwhile, the new code of ethics of the FED publishes its regulations in which, in addition to its members not being able to buy shares, bonds or go short in the market, they will also refrain from investing in cryptocurrencies, to avoid conflicts of interest.

Learn to invest in Cryptocurrencies with the course that makes Investment Strategies