Bitcoin proposed by banks as collateral for loans

Week ends e Bitcoin is still talked about. The most surprising thing, and for some even exciting, is that it is the big banks that have introduced a new theme in the world of cryptocurrencies. In practice, according to what was declared by CoinDesk, several lenders would be keenly interested in using secured loans from Bitcoin. In other words, they would like to be able to offer their customers new loan formulas with the crypto queen collateral. Let’s find out all the details of this news that will generate movement in the world of cryptocurrencies and, above all, in that of the regulator of the markets of the United States of America.

Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks offer Bitcoin-backed loans

In the era of the digital economy, we are witnessing a general transformation in the world of finance. This is also due to the strong diffusion of cryptocurrencies, once viewed with suspicion by those who today find them familiar to their investments. However, an important issue that has only been emerging since yesterday concerns Goldman Sachs and other banks of Wall Street. According to very familiar internal rumors, the first-level US bank would be very interested in evaluating new loan formulas to offer to customers guaranteed by Bitcoin.

Therefore Goldman Sachs would have hinted at CoinDesk that not only she, but other banks – 10 in all – would be inclined to evaluate and, probably, approve this path. One of the sources inside the facts allegedly stated:

“Goldman is working on obtaining approval for the loan with collateral guarantees. And if they had a liquidator, then they would only be proposing secured loans without Bitcoin ever touch their balance sheet“.

Nonetheless, as previously mentioned, Goldman Sachs is not alone in being interested in Bitcoin like collateral. There are other banks that would like to implement a similar policy. This is confirmed by a second internal source he spoke with CoinDesk of this matter:

“We’ve probably talked to half a dozen major banks of secured loans from Bitcoin. Some of them would already like to implement them within the next three to six months, others instead later on. The interesting thing is that some of these banks will use their balance sheets to grant the loan. Others will fix it“.

Obviously this will move the ranks between the bank regulators, many of which are already thinking about introducing new rules from 2022. Who knows how the administration will react Biden which, as already demonstrated on other occasions, does not seem favorable nor a Bitcoin nor to other cryptocurrencies.