Bitcoin ProShares ETF is close to the limit

Yes the first Bitcoin ETF of the history of United States it was a huge success – and there will probably be enough room for that as well Valkyrie which made its debut today. And also for the next ones.

The news, if we want funny, of the day concerns the particular functioning of the stock exchange CME from Chicago and the problems that ProShares could have due to excessive popularity of its ETF.

ProShares ETF close to 2,000 contract limit

ProShares close to the maximum limit of futures contracts it can hold by law

An extremely curious situation that ofProShares ETFs, which we remind our readers of being the first to go public in the United States, with the exchanges that have been active since last Tuesday. Well, given the great success of theETF the manager has already come dangerously close to the maximum amount of contracts that can be had on a given month at CME from Chicago – which is the square where i futures on which theETF from ProShareS.

The maximum limit set by the rules of this market is 2,000 contracts – With the’ETF from ProShares who already controls it 1,900, with suns 100 which would therefore still be available. A situation that could soon lead toETF to reach the maximum.

What will happen in that case?

In that case ProShares may decide to buy Bitcoin futures with a longer term, or finding ourselves in October now, with contracts expiring in November, and so on.

That is the part that theETF could not cover with i rolling, the shorter-term contract, should be covered with contracts for 2 months, then 3 months, and so on. With some problems of an organizational nature and in terms of replication, because obviously the price of contracts with different maturities can differ, even in an important way.

Will Valkyrie’s arrival today ease the pressure a bit?

On a Friday to forget for Bitcoin theValkyrie Bitcoin ETF , fund almost identical to that of ProShares, which at the time of writing has 44 CME Micro Bitcoins in hand in October and 15 instead of standard size contracts, also expiring in October.

The holding from Valkyrie they will have to be reassessed day by day – following the trend of the purchase of shares – but everything suggests that it could at least partially ease the pressure it is focusing on ProShares. And with the arrival of new ones ETF – starting next week, the problem of 2,000 maximum contracts at the CME it could be outdated.