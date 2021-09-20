Bitcoin, protests are growing in El Salvador

Many people took to the streets in El Salvador to protest the law that turned bitcoin into a legal tender in the country. Protests escalated Wednesday, on the country’s independence day, with the local press reporting the fury of citizens against the new law. Protesters set fire to a bitcoin ATM in the capital San Salvador. Some took to the streets with signs saying “We don’t want bitcoin” and “No to dictatorship”.

President Nayib Bukele attacked citizens on Twitter who did not stop the vandalism, even lashing out at the press. In reality, the protests against the decision – born from an idea of ​​President Bukele himself – had already started between last July and August, but today the protests were by far the most ferocious, with thousands of citizens taking to the streets, according to local media.

Credit: Pixabay

Salvadorans are not only protesting the bitcoin law, but also President Bukele, who some believe has weakened the country’s courts and consolidated too much power. Although Bukele previously did well in opinion polls to improve security in the small Central American nation, he has lately been criticized for authoritarianism.

The bitcoin law, announced by Bukele in June and adopted by lawmakers shortly thereafter, implies that companies must accept bitcoin payments if they have the technology. Citizens are not required to use the asset but are encouraged to do so: those who sign up to use the government’s official crypto wallet, Chivo, are rewarded with $ 30 in bitcoin. Chivo has had technical problems since bitcoin became legal tender in the country.