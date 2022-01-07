News

Bitcoin pullback, $ 890 million cleared from crypto markets

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Over 225,000 traders have been liquidated in the past 24 hours Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), with the cryptocurrency losing 9% of its value.

What happened

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the market leader cryptocurrency experienced a strong sell-off, going from 46,600 to 42,800 dollars.

According to data from Coinglass, cryptocurrency positions worth $ 896 million have been liquidated in the past 24 hours.

Liquidations occur when a trader has insufficient funds to keep a leveraged position open, leading the cryptocurrency exchange to forcibly close its position after an initial margin loss by the trader.

The largest single settlement occurred on Bitmex on a Bitcoin / USD trading pair: the trader in question lost $ 10 million on this one order.

Bitcoin liquidations in the past 24 hours exceeded $ 332 million, followed by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) with liquidated positions of 223 million.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) saw $ 20 million in liquidations while Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) recorded liquidations of 14.3 million.

88.48% of the liquidations were on long positions, which means that most of the liquidations on cryptocurrency exchanges were from traders betting that crypto prices would rise.

At the time of writing, market sentiment was fearful, with the Bitcoin Fear and Greed index in the “extreme fear” zone.

Photo by 愚 木 混 株 cdd20 on Unsplash

