Bitcoin purchases from China are growing

While in 2021 there was a heavy sell off by the Asian markets towards cryptocurrencies, in the last days of the year it seems that China’s investors are slowly returning to buying Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Sell ​​off finished

On Monday and last Tuesday, there was a great movement by large Asian investors towards digital assets that pushed the market upwards and allowed Bitcoin prices to again exceed $ 49,000.

According to experts this could mean that the sell off following the Chinese authorities’ decision to ban cryptocurrencies, it would come to an end.

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency lender Babel wrote in its latest weekly newsletter:

“After Huobi completed its permanent exit from China last week, the selling pressure from Asia appears to slow down considerably”

Bitcoin purchases in China

Bobby Lee, founder of the BTC China exchange, said that the Chinese are not interested in the political aspects of bitcoin.

“What interests him is income: can bitcoin make me money now?”

Now that China’s economic growth engine has slowed, a conservative asset like Bitcoin is likely to appeal to investors again, beyond the ban imposed by the authorities.

Also because many are using alternative solutions to buy cryptocurrencies outside traditional exchanges. In recent months, many are using digital wallet solutions such as Metamask which is usually used to exchange NFTs but can also be used if necessary to exchange cryptocurrencies.

As if to say that the Chinese ban on activities related to digital assets, as already happened in 2017, could in the end have much less negative effects on cryptocurrencies than one might think.

Market volatility

Surely we are witnessing a very big one on the Asian markets volatility also determined by exogenous situations such as that of the heavy crack of the real estate giant Evergrande, which resulted in a great deal of nervousness on the Chinese markets.

“Overall confidence in cryptocurrencies is still high and market sentiment is returning as we saw overall increased risk appetite on Monday. Omicron’s effect looks much milder than the market has digested “,

he told Bloomberg, Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong.

More liquidity on the market

Another important factor that could affect the propensity of Chinese to invest in Bitcoin in the next year is the decision of the Central Bank which announced a cut in its prime rate on one-year loans, from 3.85% to 3.8%. This is the first cut since May 2019.

Interest rate cuts tend to inject liquidity into the economy and consequently, as already seen in the US, raise the level of inflation. It is therefore very understandable that instruments such as pro Bitcoin and Ethereum considered as reserves of value and anti-inflation instruments can react positively in the short and medium term.

That’s why in recent days Samson Mow, CSO’s BlockStream, a blockchain software company has predicted that Bitcoin prices could reach $ 100,000 in 2022, thanks to the return of Chinese investors.