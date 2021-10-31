Bitcoin pushed to the maximum by the trading boom of the ProShares ETF

“A week, the last one, was very important for Bitcoin which closed the range with its all-time high of 57,500 euros, exceeding the main altcoins on the market and increasing its value by 48%”. Orlando Merone, country manager for Italy of Bitpanda, explains that this is “a positive trend that began as early as September when the BTC had risen by about 70% from its minimum, bringing the global cryptocurrency market cap up to 2T euro. Furthermore, this week’s great success was also driven by the ETF trading boom, launched on Tuesday ”.

“The growth of Bitcoin – notes the manager – has undoubtedly renewed the positive sentiment of the market and the cryptocurrency does not seem to show signs of slowing down: the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, in fact, rose to 84 compared to 27 last month. ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF makes history: on Tuesday 19 October the ProShares ETF became tradable on the NYSE, or the New York Stock Exchange, marking a volume of about 0.9 billion euros on its opening day with well 2.3 million BITO traded. It is estimated that there have been around 500 million euros in inflows for BITO: a largely positive figure that suggests that ProShares could become an industry leader in terms of net flows in the short term. According to the first analyzes, in fact, it reached 1 billion dollars of assets under management in just two days, setting a real record “.

The manager remembers that “Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, set a new all-time high amid the market rally triggered by the rise in Bitcoin. ETH is currently changing hands at a higher price than in September. Polkadot is also in the race, its budget is 650 million euros, Polkadot has been one of the best performing assets in recent weeks, with an increase of around 80% in value from its September low of 320%. since July. DOT broke out of the EUR 32.5 resistance area and is currently trading just below its all-time high reached in May earlier this year. Its founder, Gavin Wood, has announced a € 650 million development fund for the auction system. ”

“The treasury of Polkadot – continues the analyst – has allocated more than 18.9 million DOTs (worth about 650 million euros at the time of writing) for a development fund that will be disbursed through community governance. The capital will be used to make the community’s willingness to build, improve and educate its ecosystem a reality. The new development fund was revealed shortly before the highly anticipated Polkadot parachain auctions which should start in early November ”.

Litecoin celebrates ten years: “In October 2011, the Litecoin network went live for the first time, marking the debut of what many call ‘digital silver’, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies on the market. LTC is slowly grinding towards the € 200 mark but, at the same time, it has hit a new all-time low against BTC. The cryptocurrency, created by Charlie Lee, was devised on the basis of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but differs in terms of the hashing algorithm used, hard cap, block transaction times and some other factors. Litecoin has a block time of only 2.5 minutes and extremely low transaction fees, making it suitable for micro-transactions and point-of-sale payments ”.

“Cardano – concludes Merone – has emerged from a symmetrical triangle model with upward perspectives. it is a scenario that represents a period of consolidation before the price is forced to be compressed or to undergo a situation of volatility. At the moment the bulls of Cardano have regained control and are trying to push it back to 2 euros ”.