Bitcoin: quotations at 100,000 dollars by the end of the year?

Where will the Bitcoin quotes go? Many are wondering after the hangover these days that brought the main cryptocurrency to a new all-time high of $ 66,967. The approval of the first Bitcoin futures ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission sent great euphoria to investors who flocked to buy the token on the market.

The widespread belief is that something has profoundly changed in the attitude of the institutions against the cryptographic world, after years of strenuous resistance. Perhaps because, apart from China, they have become aware that the great flow of money that is pouring into the blockchain cannot be stopped with a repressive campaign.

Bitcoin: huge volumes for the ProShares ETF

After only 2 days of listing, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF soon reached 1,900 traded contracts, at the limit of the 2,000 maximums imposed by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. It also became the first fund to hit 1 billion assets under management in such a short time frame, beating the record of a previous gold-based fund that surpassed its target in 3 days. This gives the idea of ​​the interest that there is now around the cryptographic world.

The current trend could be mitigated in the coming days, according to Nate Geraci, President of the consulting firm ETF Store. In fact, Geraci believes that the launch of competing ETFs such as the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which began trading yesterday, and the VanEck ETF which will be traded on Monday 25 October, will help dilute the demand for the ProShares fund.

Bitcoin: $ 100,000 target?

In the last few hours, however, there is a physiological retracement of Bitcoin quotes, in consideration of the profit taking by the bulls that for some time had also a substantial exposure on the market. The feeling however is that shopping will resume soon, both by those who have sold to buy back at lower prices, and by the investors who have missed the train and who see a second chance to enter the market.

So taking up the initial question, bets are wasted on where the race of the most capitalized cryptocurrency will really stop. According to Alexander Hoptner, CEO of BitMEX, the well-known cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange platform, Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 by the end of the year. In the past, many had predicted that threshold, but without giving a certain timing.

The financial research institute, Fundstrat Global Advisors, wrote in a report that, once it broke the previous record, the token will see the first target at $ 72,500 and then $ 89,000. Opinion shared by Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies, a financial analysis company.

The expert believes that the breakout of the new highs will push Bitcoin towards $ 89,800. While Todd Morakis, co-founder of JST Capital is waiting for a pullback to go into buying for targets that settle between $ 72,000 and $ 75,000.