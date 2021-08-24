Bitcoin raises its head and breaks the $ 50,000 mark

The Bitcoin is back. The roller coaster that had led him to exceed $ 60,000 between April and May, quickly caused him to plummet again to $ 30,000: on this threshold the queen of cryptocurrencies found her “floor” on which to launch a bounce that gives a few hours has come to exceed 50 thousand dollars.

Bitcoin, cuckoo!

+ 2% today, + 6% this week, + 15% since the beginning of August, + 50% compared to last month, + 330% compared to a year ago. Apparently crazy figures for those who still do not know the internal dynamics of the Bitcoin market, but completely common trends for those who have followed the trend of the currency over time in the evolution of its incredible capitalization. The right time to come back and return to investing?

Today, Bitcoin is 22% below its all-time high, but approach the appointment starting from new and different bases. The number of investors has greatly increased, many expectations have been disappointed, but many hopes are still in place. The return above $ 50,000 is something interesting that somehow ties in with PayPal’s announcements that it plans to deal with cryptocurrency in the UK starting in the coming months. With the return to optimism, that context already experienced in the past is created, in which it takes little to inflame enthusiasm and re-embrace those forecasts that see the currency over 100 thousand dollars in quotation.

The investment platforms are ready and preparing your portfolio can cost as little as a few euros. On the plate you have to put your own skepticism or your own optimism: it’s time for choices again.