Bitcoin Rallies Driven by Latest US Federal Reserve Actions

Key facts: Bitcoin increased its price this Wednesday by 5.73%.

Raising rates tries to stimulate savings as a brake on inflation.

The price of bitcoin rose almost 6% this Wednesday, May 4, after the announcement of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) that confirmed that it will increase interest rates by only 0.5%. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, ruled out the possibility of a 0.75% increase, which also boosted the price of traditional shares.

“A 75 basis point increase is not something that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is actively considering,” Powell said at the post-announcement press conference. Basis points are a common way in financial circles of referring to percentage increases.in which 100 basis points represent 1%.

The increase announced this Wednesday by the FOMC was 50 basis points, something expected by analysts. The fact that the Fed emphasized that, for the moment, it has ruled out a 75 point increase, was what fueled the boom in markets, including bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

The increase in the price of bitcoin on Wednesday was 5.73%, as it went from USD 37,620 to USD 39,742 on the day. At the time of writing this article, it is trading at USD 38,806.

In its rise this Wednesday the 4th, bitcoin managed to momentarily exceed USD 40,000. Source: TradingView.

The increase in interest rates is a resource used by central banks to restrict credit and stimulate savings. By decreasing consumption levels, theoretically inflation should decrease. In the press release published by the Fed this Wednesday, this organization acknowledges that “inflation has remained high, reflecting an imbalance between supply and demand, related to the pandemic, higher energy prices and pressures. of greater magnitude in prices.

After the announcement, by the Fed, of the 0.25% increase in interest rates in January of this year, as reported by CriptoNoticias, there was a moderate drop in the price of bitcoin and shares, although the market subsequently returned to pre-announcement levels. The difference in the behavior of the price of bitcoin this time could be attributed to the fact that the Fed has hinted that the successive increases planned for this year will not exceed 50 basis points.