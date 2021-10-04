Bitcoin Rally: Price Analysis of BTC, Ethereum

A rally for Bitcoin

After last week’s bitcoin rally from a low of $ 41,064 to $ 49,167, BTC managed to keep the results over the weekend. Bitcoin closed its weekly candle in a bullish position.

The 1D (1 day) BTC chart below from VincePrince It shows more backtest of the $ 40k level that bitcoin reached before the bulls absorbed the remaining supply at that level and demand evaporated before climbing back to test the top of its range again.

The chart above postulates that BTC may be in the midst of completing a reverse head and shoulders pattern which could see the price plunge again to form the right shoulder just above $ 44k.

It is important for the bulls to hold this level in the meantime as the bears will try to send the price below this level to retest $ 40k again.

The main upper resistance barrier for bullish traders to test, if the price continues to rise, is $ 55,220- $ 56,630 on a daily scale.

The Fear and Greed Index it’s at 54 And +5 from Sunday’s reading of 49. The index shows how much cryptocurrency market sentiment has shifted in the past week after hitting a monthly low of 20 on September 30th.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 47,260- $ 49,403 and the 7 day one is $ 41,064- $ 49,167. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,577- $ 64,804.

Bitcoin’s price stood at $ 10,784 on this date last year.

The 30-day average price of BTC is $ 45,778.

There is also a convergence on the graph of the crypto market aggregate where we see that if the aggregate market cap closes in 27 days where it is today, it will be the highest monthly candle close in bitcoin history – there is a long way to go, but this would be a really important achievement for investors. bullish traders across the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin closed its daily / weekly candle with a value of 47,675 dollars. BTC closed its daily candle + 1.19% and finished in green figures for 4 of the last 5 days. On the weekly time scale, BTC closed + 11.62%.

Ethereum analysis

Ether’s price stalled when i Bullish Ether traders have tested the $ 3.5k level again during the weekend. The bears may have won that battle, but will they manage to win the Q4 war that is now underway?

Ether bulls may be a little more confident with the recent development of what appears to be a cup and handle on the breaking ETH daily time scale and with ETH already re-testing this level at the time of writing.

The 1D (1 day) chart of EthanTW illustrates how bullish ETH’s price action could be if the macro allows it to reach its pattern completion zone in the coming months.

This could be the ultimate resistance for bears below $ 3.5k. If the bears lose this level it could be a quick trip to the $ 4k level for the Ether bulls.

The bears have not been able to send the price below the $ 2.6k level and for this to happen they must again recover the price below $ 3k in the first place.

Loading... Advertisements

ETH bulls will still try to hit these higher targets that they match Fibonacci levels indicated above:

5,422.30-5,842.40 – Fib (1.272-1.382) 8,202.55 – Fib (2)

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,379- $ 3,498 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,801- $ 3,498. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 337.42- $ 4,352.11.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 353.60.

The 30-day average price of ETH is $ 3,289.

Ether closed its daily / weekly candle with a value of $ 3,416. The daily ETH candle closed + .82% and the weekly + 15.96%.

Polkadot analysis

DOT’s price reversed last week and the Polkadot bulls denied a head and shoulders pattern that was setting much lower prices before the rally.

The 4-hour DOT chart below from riazhussain shows that the price of DOT is currently holding above the 50 EMA (exponential moving average) and the 200 EMA and is bracing for potentially higher prices if the macro landscape cooperates.

Bullish DOT traders will first have their eyes on the $ 35 level as their primary target and will want to reverse that level as support soon.

Polkadot’s bearish traders will again want to push the price below the 50 EMA at $ 29.69 and the 200 EMA at $ 29.73. If they manage to push the price below $ 30, which is proving to be a major level of decline, the bears still have hope.

DOT’s 24-hour price range is $ 30.86- $ 32.93 while the 7-day price range is $ 26.23- $ 33.27. Polkadot’s 52-week price range is $ 3.68- $ 49.74.

Polkadot’s price on this date last year was $ 4.32.

The 30-day average price of DOT is $ 31.44.

Polkadot closed its daily / weekly candle valued at 32.10 dollars and in green figures. DOT’s daily candle closed on Sunday + 0.15% and the weekly candle closed + 7.44%.