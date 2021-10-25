Bitcoin reaches $ 62,000 again. Strong correction in sight?

At the beginning of last week Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $ 66,963. Facilitating the cryptocurrency queen’s run was the arrival of her first on Wall Street Exchanged-Traded Fund (ETF) launched by the ProShares company. The frenzy did not last long: on Friday the cryptocurrency price fell again, just as the launch of a second Bitcoin ETF by the company Valkyrie Funds was taking place in New York.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has almost lost the1.9% of its value, coming to momentarily drop even below $ 60,000. What lies ahead for Bitcoin in the coming days? Is a strong push coming or are there still reasons to think about a new descent?

The outlook for Bitcoin after all-time highs

At the moment, the price of Bitcoin is back above 62,000 dollars, nearly $ 5,000 less than the all-time highs reached last week. On Sunday evening the crypto was trading for less than $ 59,900, the minimum value of the last ten days and the alarm threshold that sent those who did not expect a correction so quickly into fibrillation.

Historically, the fourth quarter of the year brings with it several upside opportunities for Bitcoin. This precedent seems to fuel the hopes of waiting traders a new push capable of carrying the Bitcoin beyond the all-time high, in accordance with some forecasts that they would identify at $ 80,000 the next target achievable in the medium term.

From this point of view, the declines of the last week would only be of a transitory nature. Previously many users had pointed out that in case he got a puncture the lower margin of $ 62,000 it could have seen a drop to mid-month levels. This forecast therefore tended to identify a new potential support in the $ 58,000, but in the last few hours the latter would have moved towards $ 60,000.

Looking at the upside potential, at the moment we tend to identify the first major resistance to be broken in the 63,000 dollars. In the medium term, another major resistance could be represented by $ 68,000. Of this opinion is Nick Mancini, an analyst at Trade The Chain, who argues that the threshold in question could be hard to break. However, if the trend remains bullish and trading volumes continue to rise, this threshold could also be broken.

The role of ETFs on the price of Bitcoin

Last Friday the launch of the second occurred on the NASDAQ Bitcoin ETFs at the hands of society Valkyrie Funds. On the occasion of the stock market debut of the first ETF – that of ProShares – there was a notable rally. It is recalled that the ETF in question had earned the 4.85% during the first day of trading. On its first day of trading, the Valkyrie ETF hit the price of $ 24.3, only to lose more than the 4.25% during the weekend.

Through their ETFs, ProShares and Valkyrie Funds give US investors the opportunity to execute direct transactions on futures contracts with Bitcoin as underlying. It is therefore an investment of regulated nature, unlike those executable on the cryptocurrency market, unregulated.

While part of finance believes that ETFs can support cryptocurrency rises, contrasting opinions come from JP Morgan. The analysts of the prestigious US investment bank are of the opinion that behind the all-time high reached by Bitcoin there are fears related to the increase inUS inflation more than a solid interest in the instrument – more and more investors are looking at Bitcoin as a safe haven like thegold or other metals.

The claim that the propensity of investors to adopt Bitcoin is proportional to the price increase is obviously still the subject of controversy, as is the correlation between the launch of ETFs and the increase in the price of the cryptocurrency.