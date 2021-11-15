Bitcoin reaches $ 65,000, Ethereum’s drop continues

Bitcoin records a drop of over 2%, while Ethereum drops by around 0.5%.

Prices of major cryptocurrencies continued to drop after hitting new highs on November 9th. The prices of the largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (BTC), were $ 65,239.69, while the market value of Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was $ 4,720.61 at the time. presentation of the report on November 11, according to data from cryptocurrency exchange Coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin has seen a decline of 2.14% in the past 24 hours, while ETH has fallen by around 0.5% over the same period.

Binance Coin (BNB) held the third position with a market price of $ 629.67. It has recorded a drop of 3.94 percent in the past 24 hours. Tether (USDT) replaced Solana in fourth place and was trading at $ 1.00, up 0.04% over the past 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Meme coins

The meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a 4.20 percent drop in prices over the past 24 hours and has seen a setback, while Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a 3.87 percent drop in the past 24 hours. hours. Shiba Inu was trading at $ 0.00005127 and Dogecoin at $ 0.2618 at the time of the report, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

Shiba Inu emerged as the most popular cryptocurrency on Twitter in October, according to a recent report provided by research firm ICO Analytics. On the list of the top 20 cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu has a 22% share of all cryptocurrency discussions on the platform, while Dogecoin came in fourth with 4.8% popularity. ETH and BTC saw their popularity drop by 1% with 8.1 and 7.2% respectively.

The best NFT collections

With a volume of SOL 40.67, PixTapes remains at the top of the list of NFT (non-fungible token) collections and has seen a decline of 64.33% in the past 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Cryo Pass-SU recorded a volume of SOL 40.49 and grew by 471.89 percent in the past 24 hours. WipeMyAss NFT ranks third in the rankings with a volume of SOL 23.24, a drop of 0.94 percent. Furthermore, Crypto Idolz recorded a decline of 23.18% with a volume of 16.97 S SOL in the last 24 hours.

Latest updates

After El Salvador, lo Zimbabwe has considered adopting the decentralized cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a legal payment option along with the national currency, the Zimbabwe dollar.

Speaking at the BFSI Business Standard Summit, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said (RBI) are very concerned about cryptocurrency from a macroeconomic and financial stability perspective.

“We have given our detailed suggestions, as far as I know, the matter is under the active scrutiny of the government and the government will decide,” says Das.

It can be seen that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile in nature and it would make sense to do proper research before investing.