Bitcoin reaches a new ATH at $ 69,000, then plummets

Bitcoin’s price reached a new all-time high at $ 69,000, while Ether continues its slow but steady journey towards $ 5,000. However, after passing this milestone, traders began to confirm their profits, causing a collapse of nearly $ 7,000 which sent BTC plummeting below $ 63,000.

Interestingly, the breakout began following a report from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which showed an annual increase of 6.2% in the Consumer Price Index (CPI): the highest figure in the last 30 years.

According to the BLS, we have seen a significant increase in the cost of food and other basic necessities over the past six months, mainly due to rising energy costs – CPI hadn’t reached that high since October 1990. Core inflation, a parameter that ignores the impact of inflation on goods, grew by 4.6%: a level not seen since 1991.

The CPI shows a record inflation rate. Source: FRED

Despite rising inflation, the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration continue to report that the situation is “under control:“Equity markets, however, reacted negatively to the news.

In any case, the price of Bitcoin and Ether continues to rise, a dynamic that analysts like Anthony Pompliano define as “asymmetric price action:” when investors see the stock market falling and the unsustainable monetary policies of central banks, they focus on asset risk- on like Bitcoin.

According to Sam Bourgi, Cointelegraph’s business editor, BTC is seen by many as the best alternative to sovereign currencies:

“Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has outperformed gold, the most popular inflation hedge, by a sizeable margin. BTC was up 130%, gold was down 4%.”

BTC / USDT, daily chart. Source: TradingView

Shortly after reaching these new astronomical heights, Bitcoin’s price slipped to $ 62,700, before recovering to its current $ 65,000. The rest of the market also followed similar paths.

While current bearish movements may scare some investors, slight corrections after hitting new all-time highs are common practice for Bitcoin.

From a technical analysis point of view, profit taking close to all-time highs and the need to test lower support levels are normal processes for most cryptocurrencies. In fact, taking a look at the discussions on Twitter, most analysts had expected BTC to revisit $ 64,000 before resuming its bullish momentum.

The overall market cap of all cryptocurrencies is currently $ 2.97 billion, while Bitcoin’s dominance is 41.2%.