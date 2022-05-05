Bitcoin reacts to the measures of the US Federal Reserve.

Key facts: Bitcoin increased its price this Wednesday by 5.73%.

Raising rates tries to stimulate savings as a brake on inflation.

After a rebound of almost 6% this Wednesday, May 4, after the announcement by the United States Federal Reserve (the Fed) of an increase in interest rates by 0.5%, the bitcoin market and the shares fell this Thursday, reversing the gains recorded in yesterday’s session.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, ruled out the possibility of a 0.75% increase, which also boosted the price of traditional shares.

“A 75 basis point increase is not something that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is actively considering,” Powell said at the post-announcement press conference. Basis points are a common way in financial circles of referring to percentage increases.in which 100 basis points represent 1%.

The increase announced this Wednesday by the FOMC was 50 basis points, something expected by analysts. The fact that the Fed emphasized that, for the moment, it has ruled out a 75 point increase, was what fueled the boom in markets, including bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

The increase in the price of bitcoin on the day of this Wednesday was 5.73%, as it went from USD 37,620 to USD 39,742 on the day. During the morning of this Thursday, a small drop in the price was registered, but around noon (UTC-4) the fall was accentuated until it fell to USD 36,970, at the time of writing this note. While BTC fell 7.2% in the last 24 hours, the S&P 500 index fell 3.5% in the same period.

The price of BTC has dropped 7.2% in the last 24 hours. Source: TradingView.

Change in expectations regarding future rate increases

Among the reasons that could cause the abrupt change in the market trend, the growing expectations that the next increases in rates by the Fed will be 75 basis points or higher are mentioned. According to what was reported by the Financial Post, the probabilities that the Fed will increase rates by 75 points in June are 75%. However, there are more gloomy forecasts, such as the one offered today by CME Fed Watch, CME’s monitoring tool on Fed policy expectations. According to this tool, the probability that the rate increase will be between 50 and 75 basis points is 82.9%.

Advertising

The increase in interest rates is a resource used by central banks to restrict credit and stimulate savings. By decreasing consumption levels, theoretically inflation should decrease. In the press release published by the Fed this Wednesday, this organization acknowledges that “inflation has remained high, reflecting an imbalance between supply and demand, related to the pandemic, higher energy prices and pressures. of greater magnitude in prices.

After the announcement, by the Fed, of the 0.25% increase in interest rates in January of this year, as reported by CriptoNoticias, there was a moderate drop in the price of bitcoin and shares, although the market subsequently returned to pre-announcement levels. The difference in the behavior of the price of bitcoin this time could be attributed to the fact that the Fed has hinted that the successive increases planned for this year will not exceed 50 basis points. However, the dissemination of new expectations of increases, this Thursday, managed to reverse the upward trend of the markets this Wednesday.

Update 13:00 (VET): This article has been modified to add recent information on market price changes and include new information on higher expectations of interest rate increases.