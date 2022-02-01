Bitcoin Ready for an Impressive Rise? Bukele suggests buying BTC!

Bitcoin has risen above 38 thousand dollars: is the president of El Salvador right in saying that there will be an inevitable boom?

When will the bullish trend on Bitcoin resume? In recent weeks we have asked ourselves this question many times, giving space both to the estimates of those who have been talking about an imminent rise in values ​​for some time and to the more lukewarm forecasts of those who are convinced that the phase of uncertainty is destined to last for a long time. .

After a period of complete stagnation, some interested signals would appear to suggest a possible impending price raise. Let’s start with real-time data (graph below).

The price of Bitcoin, after having stayed below 35 thousand dollars for a long time, has finally hit the leap that has long been missing, rising to close to 38,500 dollars. After a wait of weeks, therefore, the most important cryptocurrency is finally back in the $ 40,000 area.

The movement recorded by the BTC rewarded investors who chose to buy Bitcoin when the value of the crypto-asset was just over 33 thousand dollars.

Will there be a staggering upside on Bitcoin?

The encouraging signal that Bitcoin has launched in the last few hours has happened to come simultaneously with the publication of a tweet from the president of El Salvador stating that a gigantic rise is coming on BTC.

Now Nayib Bukele he is not exactly a neutral source since not only is he one of the biggest supporters of cryptocurrencies but he is also the president of the only country in the world to have recognized Bitcoin by assigning the crypto-asset legal tender. Given this, however, his reasoning is still interesting and to be taken into due consideration in the definition of bullish strategies on cryptocurrency (here the guide to buy Bitcoin).

There are more than 50 million millionaires in the world. Imagine when each one of them decides they should own at least ONE #Bitcoin But there will ever be only 21 million #Bitcoin No enough for even half of them. A gigantic price increase is just a matter of time. – Nayib Bukele ð ?? ¸ð ?? ” (@nayibbukele) January 31, 2022

In Bukele’s tweet, the accent is placed on what is the basic characteristic of Bitcoin, namely limitation. According to the president of El Salvador, the very limited nature of the cryptocurrency with the highest market cap could lead to a monstrous rise in prices.

Bukele recalled that there will be no more than 21 million Bitcoins issued and that, at present, there are about 50 million millionaires in the world. The president then imagined a situation where every millionaire decides to buy a Bitcoin.

For the president of the disastrous Central American country, it will be impossible for every millionaire to buy a Bitcoin because the amount of BTC available is very small. In practice, doing a quick calculation, there will not be enough Bitcoins even for half of the millionaires.

What follows from all this reasoning? The president of El Salvador himself explains it: the impressive rise of Bitcoin is only a matter of time but it is inevitable.

An interesting perspective that can be translated into bullish trading strategies. However, it is essential to use only reliable brokers to operate. An example is the aforementioned eToro which, among the many advantages, also has that of offering a free demo to practice without risk.

But let’s get back to Bukele-thought. For the president of El Salvador, the voluntary limit on the amount of Bitcoins that are ultimately going to be in circulation is an undeniable advantage over traditional currencies. The latter, in fact, can lose value when central banks start printing money. This occurs in phases characterized by accommodative monetary policies which in fact create inflation.

Recently, we add, central banks have begun to change course precisely because they have been worried since lasting inflation rally. The Fed will start raising rates starting in March. According to the latest forecasts, the US central bank could even make 5 increases in the cost of money in the current year. Precisely this perspective was at the basis of the recent decline in the market cap of digital assets starting with Bitcoin.

