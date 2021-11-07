Bitcoin ready to rise | SOL, ETH and Shiba Inu Token instead …

Another week of lateral movements. Another week of Bitcoin traveling to and from i $ 62,000, trying to shake the paper hands.

A movement that is very reminiscent of the period of stationing around $ 29,000 – $ 33,000 only a few weeks ago, when, however, the external picture was less interesting and positive. Bitcoin preparing to charge? There are several elements in favor of yes, which we will summarize in our usual appointment with the Sunday editorial on the world of cryptocurrencies.

It is not fatigue for $ BTC, but the natural unfolding of the market

Lateral movements and short-term noise on Bitcoin

On Bitcoin, at least for those who have followed him for some time, the situation is among the clearest that can occur. After yet another strong bull run, and the reaching the new all-time high, a phase of lateral movements, i.e. price fluctuations within a well defined channel, with the background noise that can also be ample during the course of the same trading day.

The lack of triggering events and the absence of retail investors, now more focused on token meme boom, he left $ BTC at the mercy of more seasoned traders, which have all the tools to try to remove from the hands of the small investors their Bitcoins are more frightened.

Bitcoin and its lateral movements

A situation that, as we said at the beginning of today’s analysis, we have already seen and that cyclically repeats itself, also thanks to the alternation between Bitcoin and of very short seasons for the altcoin. Seasons which, among other things, are separating by ecosystems, according to a new intuition of our analysts that we will explain in greater detail in the continuation of our in-depth analysis.

With the noise removed, we are still bullish on Bitcoin

Slowdowns of this type must in no way be a cause for anxiety and concern. They are natural, also given the huge market capitalization of Bitcoin, which cannot be constantly on the upside. A $ BTC which, as an asset, has also taught us that it prefers small but very intense rises rather than prolonged periods of organic growth. There are also several elements that continue to make us believe in one bull run net of noise.

It is now an asset in all respects

The arrival of the ETF is the icing on a cake 2021 already extraordinary regarding the arrival of $ BTC among institutional investors. Investors who continued to accumulate Bitcoin, directly on the market or through contracts derivatives.

Open interest continues to be very high

Which is a good sign, but also an anticipation of possible volatility. A significant part of the intense movements in the last trading days are due precisely to short hunt And long hunt, or rather in search of the limits set by those who work with very high levers. The situation will continue to be this for a few more weeks. Of flush, that is, large movements capable of greatly reducing leveraged positions, it does not seem to exist for the moment.

Volumes on exchanges lower and lower

A trend that started at the end of 2020 and continues without interruption. This is also an excellent sign, because it means that there are fewer and fewer Bitcoin on exchange and therefore ready for sale. Whoever is buying is bringing his own $ BTC off major exchanges and to safer storage locations. And less ready for sale.

Volumes on exchanges (in orange) continue to fall

Altcoin season? Ok, but which ones?

The world of altcoin is starting to divide in several sections. We have Ethereum that manages to drag its entire ecosystem. Then we have – and this too plays a game of its own – Solana, which tends to grow when the rest of the market is engaged in lateral movements.

The world of meme token – and this has been demonstrated once again – it tends to follow its own logic – and the world of NFT, in particular if related to metaverse, follows further separate trajectories. The graph that we attach, relating to the last month of trading, is particularly clear on this new market situation that has arisen. Talk from now on about altcoin season it will be more and more difficult.

BTC in blue, ETH in blue, SOL in purple, SHIB in orange and MANA in Green

Shiba Inu Token Chapter: It’s not going away, at least for now

No, Shiba Inu Token it’s not going away and it’s not letting go. The natural correction we have witnessed over the last week is to be considered as such – and not a sign of impending doom. The recovery started in the last few hours is a sign of the fact that i capital they are still convinced of the goodness of the project and of the possibility that it will continue to maintain its price.

As we have already told, several whales continue to accumulate, which could help absorb i profits that someone in the first hour is rightly trying to put aside. What are we sure of? We are confident that of $ SHIB we will continue to speak in the coming months as well.

The question of the listing on Kraken come on Robinhood, at least in this phase of the market, they seem to be decidedly minimal compared to the still unexpressed potential of this cryptocurrency.

We stick to our Bitcoin forecasts

Our Bitcoin forecast remain valid for us to 100%, without this period of lateral movements affecting them. We reiterate the possibility that quota is also touched $ 100,000 before the end of the year.

Bitcoin is smoldering all the elements for the resumption of a fort bull run – in particular if the concerns coming from the “real” economy and finance were to intensify.