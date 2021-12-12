Bitcoin: real crash or speculation?

It is Sunday – and at the end of a week that ended with several positive notes – it is right to make a brief recap what is happening in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana: all the top for market capitalization show grounds for optimism – and after a week or more of sideways moves, now may be the right time to consider a market entry.

Political speculation continues – but the signs coming from the economy are encouraging

A strange weekend – for a new horizon for the main cryptocurrencies

Although it was yet another week of lateral movements, there are – at least from the world of fundamental analysis – of very good new covering all major protocols, starting with Bitcoin. We are facing other epochal turning points – especially in the world ofadoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchains. But let’s go in order, following a list for market cap.

For Bitcoin it was a week of total stasis. At the time of writing the price is identical to that of 7 days ago. Given the average market trend, this is a good sign, because all the others, albeit by minimal percentages, have lost. From the interest of American politics that counts – with the Florida who decided to lead the revolution, passing through some very interesting data that we report here in the graph. Lightning Network – the turning point it has already made $ BTC an ideal tool also for i micro-payments, is growing both in the number of nodes and in the volumes it is able to manage.

Lightning network in great shape

Weak week in terms of novelties – dominated by Arrow Glacier which postponed – perhaps for the last time – the increase in difficulty for the network. The ecosystem, despite working in muted, continues to be the reference point for the world of decentralized finance – and thanks to the work of l2 And sidechain as $ MATIC. In our opinion, anyone who gives him up for dead is mistaken – and the fact that he maintains the level of gods with a certain ease $ 4,000 it is definitely a good sign.

In the universe of Binance it’s moving a lot. Great ideas in investments for the gaming on blockchain and the new update proceeds with constant burn which reduce the supply from $ BNB. He has been among the strongest in the past 7 days and remains a prime candidate for us to stay at summit.

For Solana it was a very difficult week. The token lost the most of all of those at the top – something that was triggered first and then exacerbated by a glitch (not the first) that sent the inside network down the drain. However, we believe that also in this case the glass is to be seen how half full – because $ SOL however, it has maintained excellent price levels. Anyone looking for entry into the market at cheaper prices now has no excuse. The arrival of a multi-dex – which will work roughly like 1INCH. Of novelty, even in the world of NFT And gaming there are many. The arrival of the official hashtag on Twitter is just another of the signs of the reach pop of this cryptocurrency.

Separate chapter for Cardano…

Cardano deserves a separate discussion. The cryptocurrency $ ADA it has been one of the weakest in recent weeks. Which has thrown who he is into despair entered at the highest price levels.

We repeat for this purpose what we have already written several times on these pages. That is, that development slow of the ecosystem has always been one feature and not a problem of this ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency speculators: not only in trading, but also among the public

What is happening, particularly in politics, is at least in our opinion a cause for embarrassment. The shots of the senator were not enough Elizabeth Warren – who accuses of the worst atrocities Bitcoin, while leaning on issues that could objectively be discussed.

Yesterday one of the opinion maker most prominent in Italy, which we affectionately rename Cottarelos, published a Tweet of bad information and completely unfounded, always following that trend that aims to create fear in any association with the world of cryptocurrencies.

There is a lot of talk about cryptocurrencies. I keep away from it. Too volatile and then why invest in an algorithm of which nothing is known and which produces tons of CO2? Who wants to invest, go ahead, but then, if he loses, he does not come and ask the taxpayer for help. – Carlo Cottarelli (@CottarelliCPI) December 11, 2021

Regarding the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, we have already extensively discussed on these pages what a false problem – and in any case in the process of being – is solution. What we want to say, however, as the first site in Italy in the world of cryptocurrencies, is the lie reported in the Tweet.

It is not true that nothing is known of the algorithm of Bitcoi. As is known to those who wanted to tackle the topic even superficially – the Bitcoin code is in the public domain and everyone can not only download it, but also check it in every line. A specious controversy – perhaps part of the usual agenda pro fiat – which starts from assumptions that are not only wrong, but false in their essence.