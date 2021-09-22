Bitcoin rebounded again after briefly losing $ 40K support

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the second new $ 40,000 test on September 22 as China calmed global market concerns about Evergrande.

1 hour BTC / USD (Bitstamp) candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

China maintains Evergrande money injection

Information from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView BTC / USD traded above $ 42,000 on Wednesday, with bulls continuing to defend the important $ 40,000 mark.

The mood remained optimistic among traders, but the macro still delivered mixed messages and concerns focused on China and the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Evergrande, China’s second largest real estate giant, has been sidelined to settle hundreds of billions of dollars in debt. Central Bank of China, People’s Bank of China (PBoC), pumps As a result, another 120 billion yuan (US $ 18.6 billion) has been deposited into the banking system.

This, in turn, calmed anxious markets, with the potential collapse of the company seen more as a state-controlled “slow explosion” than a chaotic event with far-reaching consequences.

However, the ghost of China “Lehman Brothers Bank Moment” was destined to become a market driver at least in the short term, analysts said.

“In the coming weeks and possibly the next two months, Evergrande together with the FOMC, the delta variable and a number of other problems will continue to create significant volatility and to some extent the volatility will be a buying opportunity,” Vasu Menon, director executive of the investment strategy at OCBC Bank Wealth Management in Singapore, Telling Bloomberg.

In Europe, Evergrande shares jumped around 25% in Frankfurt upon opening.

Chances are Evergrande will become a non-event within days. The cause for concern is not Evergrande, but traders are concerned about Evergrande. game theory. – Alex Kruger (@krugermacro) September 21, 2021

All eyes on BTC’s weekly close

For Bitcoin, which sold in parallel with global equities earlier in the week, expectations were just as volatile over shorter time frames.

Trader and analyst Rekt Capital considered the need for a weekly close above the 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) at just under $ 43,000.

“It would give us a lot of upside momentum,” he said in his latest interview. Youtube update.

A bailout of 21EMA will also keep demand territory close and also paint the $ 40,000 trip as a “false collapse,” fulfilling buy orders before Bitcoin goes up.

Meanwhile, fellow trader Bentoshi highlighted a slightly lower level, $ 40,700, as a turning point for the weekly close.

“This site is of great historical significance and is crucial for this week’s closure,” he said chirp.