Bitcoin rebounds to $ 43,000 in anticipation of new crypto comments from the SEC chairman

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from $ 40,000 on Tuesday as the focus returns to regulators in the United States.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

A target of $ 45,000 emerges for the bulls

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD close to $ 43,300 within hours of new comments by Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BTC’s price action appears to have stabilized after a new contraction that saw the first test of the $ 40,000 support since August 6. While traders remain cautiously bullish, Evergrande’s shadow, postponed by a national holiday in China, still hangs significantly on sentiment.

“I’m not very elated for this shot,Summarized the well-known trader Crypto Bullet in his most recent update.

“Obviously I am pleased to see some strength in Bitcoin but overall it still looks bearish to me.”

Moving on, he added that regaining $ 46,500 would be a decisive development in returning to a bullish outlook, a requirement also indicated by others.

“Recovering $ 45,000 as support is the bulls’ goal,”Explained Filbfilb, analyst of the trading platform Decentrader, in his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Tuesday night will see Gensler, already in the spotlight for his stablecoin comments, solidify his stance on cryptocurrencies in an interview with The Washington Post.

Do reserves on exchanges not matter?

Speaking of China, analysts are taking a longer-term approach, indicating that events like the potential Evergrande implosion are exactly why Bitcoin was created.

“I remind you that generally BTC records a sell-off in the short term in case of global macro uncertainties… but the big problems that are emerging around the world are exactly what Bitcoin was created to protect us from,” he has declared this week Philip Swift, analyst at Decentrader.

A historical precedent has supported the bullish scenario, and many have pointed out that the events of March 2020 resulted in a springboard that pushed Bitcoin to new all-time highs after the initial plunge to $ 3,600.

Therefore, concerns such as rising reserves on the large Binance exchange are less relevant.

“Yes, the BTC balance on Binance is climbing, suggesting selling pressure from China. However, by context, it is an active trend for several weeks and in recent days the overall flows on exchanges have remained neutral,” commented the analyst William Clemente.