Bitcoin rebounds to $ 60,000 as the weekly close keeps traders on their toes

On October 23, Bitcoin (BTC) is preparing for a decisive test of weekly support after impulsive sellers transferred significant amounts of BTC to the large exchange Binance.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

BTC struggling with $ 60,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin continues to keep traders on their toes on Saturday, deciding the fate of the $ 60,000 support.

The level proved to be the first major buying interest zone overnight after the previous all-time high of $ 64,900 failed to sustain the market.

While analysts remain bullish over the longer term, the correction is creating an attractive close for the current weekly candle:

“Last week, BTC’s weekly candle closed above an important historical resistance zone (red). This week, BTC may drop towards the same zone but this time to turn it into support. The weekly retest could happen soon. “

According to Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe, however, the correction it is not a problem, reiterating its forecast of a macro maximum of the price of up to $ 300,000.

Another theory spread online focuses on an organized attack on traders with excessive leverage, which pushed funding rates to classic unsustainable levels as they climbed to an all-time high of $ 67,100.

The front-running of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States also remains an important subject of discussion, as pointed out by the well-known trader BitBit:

“About $ 1.250 billion was injected into the market in exactly 3 months before the ETF was approved. Now tell me someone with a lot of money didn’t have this information long before. “

Reserves on Binance rise sharply

While balances on exchanges generally continue to decline, reserves on Binance have seen a dramatic rise in recent days.

According to data from crypto data provider Bybt, they increased by over 50,000 BTC to nearly 400,000 BTC on Friday.

Bitcoin balance on Binance
Bitcoin balance on Binance. Source: Bybt

The increases in reserves on exchanges tend to reflect intentions to sell or have BTC ready for sale in the short term.

