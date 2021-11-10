News

Bitcoin records, but Coinbase collapses after the bad quarter.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Despite recent records of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Coinbase, the largest and most important cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, reported its third quarter earnings yesterday evening, November 9, 2021, missing analysts’ estimates. The stock in today’s pre-market fell more than 10%. Here’s what happened.

Coinbase collapses on the stock market after the quarterly report below expectations

As already mentioned at the beginning, Coinbase’s third quarter 2021 results missed analysts’ expectations, with EPS at $ 1.62 and revenue of 1.31 billion.

The company explained that users making monthly transactions fell from the previous period, dropping to 7.4 million from 8.8 million in the second quarter. Trading volume dropped to $ 327 billion from $ 462 billion in the previous quarter.

However, the net turnover has more than quadrupled compared to the previous year. The company also explained that, in the 4th quarter of the year, the number of transactions (and therefore also of revenues) should increase significantly.

As the data shows, Coinbase’s business is very volatile. for this reason, investors should look to the long term, parallel to the growth of the crypto economy.

Record of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Last Monday alone, bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $ 68,000, as did ethereum, which surpassed $ 4,800. Coinbase, in its report, stated that bitcoin represented 19% of the trading volume and ethereum 22%. The remaining 59% came from other cryptocurrencies.

Related articles

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting: “now I’m a writer”

4 weeks ago

Camila Cabello, on Instagram the declaration of love for Italy

August 10, 2021

bad news for the actor and his most ambitious project

September 18, 2021

Jungle Cruise arrives on Disney +

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button