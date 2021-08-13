News

Bitcoin recovers $ 46,000, completely erasing the drops of the last three days

Posted on
On August 13, Bitcoin (BTC) reabsorbed the decline seen in the last three days, reversing the current sentiment positively.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin outperforms the bears

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD recovered the downside from $ 44,000 to $ 46,300 within hours.

Gains of 5.5% on Friday erased the entire bearish trend of the previous days, once again demonstrating resilience at levels above $ 40,000.

Well, good morning Bitcoin“, he has declared Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe at the start of his YouTube update.

Bitcoin’s latest blow has followed some recent developments from the United States, where a growing number of senators have spoken out against the stringent definitions of crypto operators in the recently approved infrastructure bill.

Originally unmodified, the bill will need to improve its approach to cryptocurrencies so as not to be a hindrance to the industry, lawmakers commented.

The price of BTC gained during the final stages of the passage of the bill, while also ignoring the initial lack of amendments.

Recently the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, revealed his willingness to adopt Bitcoin in the country. With positive sentiment back in favor, a breakout attempt near the next resistance is likely to be expected.

The buy and sell levels on Binance show the $ 47,000 as the ultimate breakout level for the bulls: on the downside, a giant wall of support at $ 41,000 appears to have built up.

Buy and Sell Levels of BTC / USD (Binance) as of August 13. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

Ether claims the $ 3,000

Meanwhile, altcoins have also benefited from Bitcoin’s move: among the top fifty coins by market capitalization, there are increases of even more than 40%.

Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, is up by a moderate 2.5% today, hitting $ 3,200 after briefly losing the $ 3,000 mark yesterday.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Today, the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $ 1.9 trillion, coming close to recovering the support level of $ 2 trillion after several months of correction.

