Bitcoin Recovery Hopes Dwindle as Pro Traders Turn Bearish, Retail Interest Hits 12-Month Lows

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trapped in a symmetrical triangle for 56 days and the trend change could last until early May, according to price technical data.

At the moment, the support level is located at $38,000, while the resistance of the triangle for the daily close is located at $43,600.

Bitcoin mining up, retail interest down

Bitcoin/USD pair price on FTX. Source: TradingView

The week started with a positive achievement for the Bitcoin network, as the capacity of the Lightning Network reached a record high of 3,500 BTC. This solution enables extremely cheap and instant transactions in a secondary layer, known as off-chain processing.

After cryptocurrency mining activities were banned in China in 2021, publicly traded companies in the United States and Canada attracted most of this processing power.

As a result, Bitcoin hash has made a dramatic recovery since the summer. It is currently at historical highs of more than 200 EH/s. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, 45% of the global hash rate is derived from North America.

Additionally, Whit Gibbs, founder and CEO of Compass Mining, he stated that “public mining companies definitely have an advantage when it comes to holding Bitcoin because they have access to the capital markets.” Also, there is less selling pressure as the miners’ reserves have been steadily increasing.

Global search for the “Bitcoin” term. Source: Google Trends

Meanwhile, Google searches for “Bitcoin” are nearing their lowest levels in 12 months. This indicator could partially explain why Bitcoin is 41% below its all-time high of $69,000, i.e. public interest is low. Even so, it is necessary to analyze how professional traders position themselves, and there is no better indicator than the derivatives markets.

Long to short data confirms lack of enthusiasm

The net long to short ratio of the best traders excludes externalities that might have affected specific derivative instruments. By analyzing these top clients’ positions on spot, perpetual and futures contracts, you can better understand whether professional traders are leaning bullish or bearish.

There are occasional methodological discrepancies between different exchanges, so viewers should monitor changes rather than absolute numbers.

Ratio of long to short Bitcoin contracts of top exchange traders. Source: Coinglass

Bitcoin may have risen 8% since March 13, but professional traders did not increase their bullish bets according to the long to short indicator. For example, Huobi’s top traders ratio decreased slightly from 1.10 to the current level of 1.06.

What’s more, OKX data shows that those traders cut their longs from 1.26 to 1.03 significantly reducing their long contracts. Binance was the only exception as major traders increased their long contracts from 1.05 to 1.13. Still, there has been a slight decrease of 0.06 on average across the top three exchanges.

Can the triangle break to the upside?

From the perspective of the metrics discussed above, there is hardly any sense in Bitcoin price turning bullish any time soon. The data suggests that professional traders have reduced their long positions, as expressed by the base rate and the ratio of longs to shorts.

What’s more, the broader Google search trend indicates that retail interest is not picking up despite high inflation data and global socio-political uncertainties. For now, the chances of the symmetrical triangle breaking out to the upside look slim.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

