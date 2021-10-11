Bitcoin referendum in Switzerland for legalization? How to invest in BTC now

The rally in the price of Bitcoin does not stop and now a new catalyst arrives: in Switzerland there could be a referendum for the legalization of cryptocurrencies

While the Bitcoin price continues to remain above 55 thousand dollars, keeping the door open to a possible rally of up to $ 60,000, new extremely positive news on the account of the most important cryptocurrency is circulating among investors.

In the last few hours, in fact, some support for the Bitcoin price has come from Switzerland, a country in which, soon, there could even be a referendum on the legalization of cryptocurrencies.

A possible favorable vote on this issue would only favor a further spread of digital currencies, determining positive effects also on prices.

After all, the simple rumors about the referendum were enough to encourage the growth of Bitcoin. Let alone, then, what could happen if such a vote really does exist.

Bitcoin referendum in Switzerland what it is

The idea of ​​the referendum on the legalization of Bitcoin in Switzerland came to the Swiss non-profit company specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrencies 2B4CH which started a collection of signatures. The aim of the referendum is to insert Bitcoin into the Swiss constitution.

According to the company, only in the Swiss country are there 100,000 Bitcoin enthusiasts and therefore the subject enjoys a wide interest. The very outcome of the vote could be in favor of BTC supporters also because Switzerland has long been considered a country in favor of cryptocurrencies, so much so that it was the first to enact a law on the regulation of the sector.

Furthermore, a year ago, the Swiss parliament approved a law, called Distributed Electronic Registers Act, with which cryptocurrency companies were allowed to tokenize stocks, bonds but also other financial instruments. In short, the context for a possible referendum on the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Switzerland is positive and this is good news for bullish traders.

A possible referendum on Bitcoin would not be the first for Switzerland. In fact, as early as 2018, the Swiss were called to vote on the sovereignty of cryptocurrencies. On that occasion, the banks spoke out against the vote and against cryptocurrencies. Very significant detail: today some of those same banks have opened up to Bitcoin trading. A sign of the times.

