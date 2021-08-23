Bitcoin regains $ 50,000, a record since mid-May. Also thanks to PayPal’s pro-crypto announcement

MILAN (Finanza.com)

Bitcoin finally revises the $ 50,000 level, after having fluctuated within a range of between for weeks $ 30,000 and $ 40,000, following the all-time record near $ 65,000 in mid-April.

The prices of the world’s number one cryptocurrency have soared over $ 50,300, the record since mid-May, up by 2.5%: an assist came from the announcement of PayPal, a giant active in the payment services market which, last year, had already played a significant role in triggering the rally in crypto-asset prices, legitimizing its use.

In November 2020, PayPal announced the start of a service that would allow all eligible PayPal account holders in the United States to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

PayPal was certainly not the first to inaugurate an ad hoc service dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

Active for quite some time it was already, for example, theSquare’s Cash app – American fintech managed by the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey – who had already decided to accept Bitcoin since 2018.

In any case, PayPal’s decision sanctioned the expansion of the cryptocurrency services audience.

Loading... Advertisements

Thanks to the PayPal push – at the end of November there was already talk of a flood of buy orders – the global adoption of Bitcoin would have risen, in the period between June 2020 and July 2021 – according to the trend of the index Global Crypto Adoption Index of the Chainalysis blockchain data platform – dell ‘880%, as reported today in an article by Livemint.

In this regard, it should be noted that India is in second place in the world in terms of the adoption of crypto assets, behind Vietnam, but ahead of countries such as United States, United Kingdom and China.

Returning to the news just announced, PayPal Holdings will now also allow its UK customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, starting this week. This is the first global expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrency service outside the United States.

The company CoinGecko calculated that the total value of the cryptocurrency market stood at $ 2.17 trillion yesterday, Sunday, August 21, up 1.1% in the last 24 hours.

Capitalization growth has been buoyed by the Cardano’s 18% rally over the past seven days. The Binance Coin is also very good (+ 11%), while the Dogecoin has rebounded in the same time span by about 9% and Solana even made + 73%.