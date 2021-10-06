News

Bitcoin regains its $ 1 trillion asset title as the price exceeds $ 55,000

On October 6, Bitcoin (BTC) extended its rise even further, with the spot price suddenly taking off above $ 55,000, the highest level since May 12.

BTC / USD daily chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD daily chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin completely cancels the May crash

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView follows BTC / USD as it reaches and exceeds $ 55,500.

The level beats the previous bullish milestone of $ 53,000 touched by Bitcoin before plunging back down in early September.

“We are less than $ 15 billion from the $ 1 trillion market cap for Bitcoin.”

Among the various forecasts on further rises to $ 57,000 in the near term, however, futures markets are swinging in line with aggressive volatility.

CME Group’s Bitcoin futures, previously $ 400 above the spot price, were outbid during the sharp breakout.

CME Group's daily Bitcoin futures chart
CME Group’s daily Bitcoin futures chart. Source: TradingView

Thanks to the new hike, BTC / USD has completely eliminated any trace of the collapse caused in May by the China mining ban, and is back in the $ 1 trillion asset classes.

Investor confidence remains intact

Excitement among attendees seems overwhelming, with the long-term BTC price forecast firmly bullish.

Related: Bitcoin beats stocks and commodities, becomes the best performing asset of 2021

Honestly, I believe we will continue to see strength in Bitcoin,he has declared Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

“Altcoins will fare in pairs versus USDT, but perhaps we will see 6-8 weeks of pair corrections versus $ BTC, before a new party begins. December / January are often the best months to buy altcoins. “

As Cointelegraph reported, if BTC / USD were to test its all-time highs again this month, November could see a new correction.

