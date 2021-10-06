Bitcoin regains its $ 1 trillion asset title as the price exceeds $ 55,000

On October 6, Bitcoin (BTC) extended its rise even further, with the spot price suddenly taking off above $ 55,000, the highest level since May 12.
Bitcoin completely cancels the May crash
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView follows BTC / USD as it reaches and exceeds $ 55,500.
The level beats the previous bullish milestone of $ 53,000 touched by Bitcoin before plunging back down in early September.
“We are less than $ 15 billion from the $ 1 trillion market cap for Bitcoin.”
We are less than $ 15 billion away from Bitcoin crossing the $ 1 trillion market cap milestone again.
– Pomp (@APompliano) October 6, 2021
Among the various forecasts on further rises to $ 57,000 in the near term, however, futures markets are swinging in line with aggressive volatility.
CME Group’s Bitcoin futures, previously $ 400 above the spot price, were outbid during the sharp breakout.
Thanks to the new hike, BTC / USD has completely eliminated any trace of the collapse caused in May by the China mining ban, and is back in the $ 1 trillion asset classes.
Investor confidence remains intact
Excitement among attendees seems overwhelming, with the long-term BTC price forecast firmly bullish.
Related: Bitcoin beats stocks and commodities, becomes the best performing asset of 2021
“Honestly, I believe we will continue to see strength in Bitcoin,” he has declared Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.
“Altcoins will fare in pairs versus USDT, but perhaps we will see 6-8 weeks of pair corrections versus $ BTC, before a new party begins. December / January are often the best months to buy altcoins. “
As Cointelegraph reported, if BTC / USD were to test its all-time highs again this month, November could see a new correction.