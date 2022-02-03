Bitcoin regulated in Botswana | Operator license and NO BAN!

They queue to Bitcoin even countries perhaps economically peripheral, but which may be one of the most important horses to pull this revolution. The Botswanaafter a long period of skirmish with the king of the market crypto-asset will equip itself with a regulation for trading and trading $ BTC.

Although we may be, even reasonably, opposed to any type of regulation in the sector, it is in any case welcome a legislation of reference in a country that has historically had an ambiguous relationship with the crypto world.

Soft regulation for Bitcoin in Botswana

Botswana moves to regulate Bitcoin

And it is, as we will see later, one regulation in roughly speakingwhich sets relatively stringent standards regarding the rights and movement possibilities of those who want to move Bitcoin, whether they are traders or ordinary investors. But let’s proceed in order.

Unanimous approval – but probably it could not have been otherwise – for a body of law that would aim, according to what has been said by the parliamentarians themselves, to avoid far west in the exchange of Bitcoin and of cryptocurrencies.

The new rules they will dictate who will offer publicly Bitcoin or even others cryptocurrencies to get a common financial licensewhich is different from the local banking license and that it would in all likelihood wipe out the legal exchanges. A kind of soft movewhich, however, is also accompanied by other conditions, which are relatively more restrictive than the simple offer of OTC financial securities.

Why can we talk about success? For two reasons. We will talk about the first step nowsince it will allow the more law-abiding party to have legal exchanges of Bitcoin. On the other hand, because there won’t be one repression of the phenomenonwhich at least in our opinion sees in the countries emerging one of his own habitat natural.

The forced choice of states: to live together rather than repress

Even if the winds that expired in Botswana they weren’t the best, in reality it came to one compromise solution. We do not believe because of the benevolence of parliament, but rather because Bitcoin objectively poses challenges impossible to win for any type of state organization.

For now only the China managed to hit a part of the market crypto – despite being equipped with control tools far superior to those of the Botswana. What, then, could have been expected from this last country?