Bitcoin remains in an up and down, this is its price today May 10

(Illustration: Jovani Pérez)

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency launched on the market created by Satoshi Nakamoto (pseudonym) in 2008 after the global financial crisis; this digital currency promoted a libertarian ideal and it sought to put in check the traditional monetary and financial institutions.

It was on November 1, 2008 that Satoshi Nakamoto sent a message to the cryptography mailing list on the metzdowd.com website under the title Bitcoin P2P e-cash paper, where he referred ton new type of electronic money system that was not based on a third-party relationship, but it was direct.

It wasn’t long until on January 3, 2009 bitcoin finally went live with a first batch of 50 coins called as “the genesis block” which was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto himself. According to records, there are currently 19 million bitcoins in circulation, although the money supply continues to rise.

In 2013 this cryptocurrency, which was worth almost nothing in its beginnings, reached $1,000 and began to attract the attention of financial institutions. Months later, it faced its greatest crisis with the hacking of the MtGox platform directed by Mark Karpelès, where up to 80% of the units in circulation were exchanged, which caused its value to plummet.

In the last months of 2017, a new rebound placed its value at 19.51 dollars. Today its price has exceeded $68,789.63, also influenced by comments from relevant characters such as Elon Musk, what has made her the cryptocurrency most important of these times.

Despite the progress and scope that bitcoin and other large digital assets such as Ethereum have had, organizations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) still they are skeptical about the “pros” of this type of cryptocurrency.

In contrast, there are others that have shown great interest in bitcoin, such as the case of the government of El Salvador, which on June 9, 2021 became the first country to adapt this cryptocurrency as legal currency, but not only that, but the president Nayib Bukele has also announced its intention to create the first Bitcoin City in Conchagua.

Similarly, Honduras Prospera, a Central American special autonomous zone launched in 2020 on the paradisiacal tourist island Roatán, has opted for the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender despite the fact that the banking authorities do not guarantee its operations. In Mexico and Portugal, there have also been political figures who have proposed the legalization of this digital currency.

Illustrative photo of the representation of a bitcoin. Jan 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

While the debate heats up every day about the advisability or not of its implementation, the bitcoin is trading East May 10 in $31,372.75what it means a drop of -4.19% with respect to the last 24 hours, as well as a drop of –1.27% in the last hour.

In terms of its market popularity, it has held the number one spot among cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin laid the foundation for the rise of many of the existing altcoins on the market and marked a turning point for digital payment solutions.

A cryptocurrency is a digital medium of exchange that does not physically exist and that uses cryptographic encryption to ensure the integrity of its operations, while maintaining control over the creation of its new units.

Bitcoin was the first to hit the market and was later followed by others that have also had great relevance, such as litecoin, ethereumIota, Tether, Cash, Ripple, Decentraland, even some that emerged from memes like Dogecoin.

Cryptocurrencies have various factors that make them unique: not being regulated by any institution; not require intermediaries in transactions; and almost always use countable blocks (blockchain) to prevent new cryptocurrencies from being created illegal or transactions already made are modified.

However, by not having regulators such as a central bank or similar entities, they are accused of not being reliable, of being volatile, of promoting fraud, of not having a legal framework that supports their users (miners), allow the operation of illegal activities, among others.

Although it could be a paradox, cryptocurrencies in turn guarantee security to their miners in terms of the network in which it is located (framework) and that implies code management; Breaking this security is possible but difficult, because whoever tried it would have to have a computational power even higher than that of Google itself.

FILE PHOTO. Illustration image with representations of virtual cryptocurrencies on US dollar bills. November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

To buy and exchange them you can through specialized portals. Its value varies depending on the supply, demand and commitment of users, so it can change faster than traditional money, but the more people are interested and want to buy a given currency, the higher its value.

However, whoever invests in this type of digital asset must be very clear that this form brings with it a high risk to the capital, since, just as there may be an increase, it may also have an unexpected collapse and end the savings of its users.

To store them, users must have a digital purse or wallet, which is actually a software through which it is possible to save, send and transact cryptocurrencies. In reality, this type of wallet only stores the keys that mark the property and the right of a person over a certain cryptocurrency, so these codes are the ones that must actually be protected.

Keep reading