Bitcoin remains largely immobile, but some analysts are predicting an interesting week

Bitcoin (BTC) currently stands close to $ 43,000: a price action that some refer to as “boring” signals that the market is starting to stabilize.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Leverage reaches all-time highs

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD remains firmly within a range of $ 40,000 to $ 45,000.

Few surprises are expected as today is a day off for Wall Street. Traders therefore took the opportunity to focus more on altcoins:

“Bitcoin has dropped a few hundred dollars! Quick, someone will make up a story for this incredible collapse and spread it in the media and on Twitter! (It’s sarcasm, nothing is happening. Bitcoin moves sideways, it’s boring.) “

Well-known analyst William Clemente highlighted how this month Bitcoin continues to follow an ascending trendline, which will soon be approaching a turning point. “It should be an interesting week“, he predicted on Twitter.

Beyond the spot price, the data showed that the composition of the market still makes use of almost all-time high leverage, which only started to decline in the second week of January. Such high leverage always raises many concerns: a significant move up or down could indeed trigger a series of cascading liquidations.

Trader Vince Prince has warned the community:

“The high amount of leverage in the Bitcoin market, which has recently reached new all-time highs, is starting to cause concern. We may soon see severe volatility. Technically, if Bitcoin dips below $ 40,000, this move will trigger a huge amount of stop losses. “

Financial leverage in the Bitcoin market. Source: CryptoQuant

Cardano stands out among the altcoins

As for the rest of the market, some cryptocurrencies have performed much more attractive than BTC.

In the Top 10 by market cap, Cardano (ADA) recorded a daily growth of over 5% and a weekly increase of 27%. Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator, he commented on this:

“Market psychology seems to be favoring ADA again. For the past few weeks the sentiment was comparable to that of a graveyard, everyone expected that the price would continue to fall. Now the sentiment is changing, the interest is returning.”

ADA / USD, one-day candlestick chart (Coinbase). Source: TradingView

Further down, at the 22nd position, Litecoin (LTC) achieved a daily gain of 4%. Trader and analyst Scott Melker said:

“LTC / BTC. Litecoin’s friend intervened, told him that life was worth living, he said ‘think about your family!’ Litecoin replied ‘NOT TODAY’ and walked away from the ledge. Another bounce to very solid support. A breakout above the blue resistance will send this asset flying, but we’re not there yet. “