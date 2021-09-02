Bitcoin, reserves on Coinbase at their lowest: the bullish signal

The Bitcoin reserves on Coinbase They have reached December 2017 levels. To make this revelation is Glassnode.

What the Bitcoin reserves on Coinbase indicate

The graph published by Glassnode clearly shows that as of December 2017 Coinbase held around 700,000 BTC.

After a period of moderate $ BTC inflows following the May Sell-off, Coinbase has seen a large outflow of coins. This brings total balance to just over 700k $ BTC. The last time the Coinbase #Bitcoin balance was at this level was December 2017. Live Chart https://t.co/xYOrYZMY4x pic.twitter.com/fwOLXZdFn3 – glassnode (@glassnode) September 1, 2021

This sum has grown to surpass one million BTC in October 2020. With the beginning of the bitcoin bullrun starting from October 2020, this amount of cryptocurrencies has dropped dramatically, as the price went up.

It is no coincidence that this bitcoin outflow coincided with the price increase from 10,000 to 65,000 dollars. From May 2021 onwards, the outflow stopped, BTC on Coinbase started to rise again, while the price dropped.

Now, Bitcoins are once again flowing out.

Looking at the graph, putting it in relation to the price of Bitcoin, it really seems that there is one inverse correlation: as the reserves on Coinbase increase, the price decreases, while it increases as the reserves decrease.

That is why this is considered a bullish signal that could herald a rise in the price of Bitcoin.

BTC reserves on exchanges

After all, note CryptoQuant, the analysis done for Coinbase can extend to other exchanges. In fact, the graph, just like the one linked only to Coinbase, shows the inverse correlation between price and reserves. Maximum peaks of reserves corresponding to price falls. On the contrary, with price spikes the reserves decrease drastically.

But this also confirms the deflationary nature of BTC, the price of which can increase as the supply in circulation decreases. It is good to remember that more than 18 million BTC have been mined currently, and the Satoshi Nakamoto protocol has imposed a ceiling of 21 million.

The relationship between reserves on exchanges and investors

However, not everyone agrees with the bullish thesis linked to Bitcoin reserves. On BitcoinTalk there are those who point out that Glassnode and Quant analyzes are not indicative of price predictions, but something else: those who buy BTC prefer to keep them in their wallet rather than on exchanges.

The reason is simple: he has full control in his wallet, while custody on exchanges can always prove to be a risk, as demonstrated cases of hacked Coinbase accounts.

The price of Bitcoin

Actually, these days the price of Bitcoin has started to rise again and now it is one step away from $ 50,000.

BTC still remains far from the historical record of $ 65,000 recorded in April, but this analysis shows that there are ample possibilities that Bitcoin in the meantime will go back to exceeding $ 50,000, and then point straight towards the previous historical record.