Bitcoin reserves on Coinbase drop to their lowest level since December 2017

Today Bitcoin (BTC) has visited the weekly lows: the new month starts in a far from optimal way.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s price remains stable

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair hit a low of $ 46,530 on Bitstamp tonight – the lowest level since August 27.

Now that the $ 50,000 seems out of reach, the price action has continued to diverge. “remarkably“from the positive parameters and fundamentals that can instead be found on-chain.

According to analyst Willy Woo, the large support pool at current levels is likely to keep Bitcoin where it is now: over 1.65 million BTC has a cost basis of between $ 45,000 and $ 50,000.

Woo has explained to his Twitter followers:

“Bitcoin is approaching another region of notable price stability. Short-term technical data is weak as investors continue to pile up on the chain. All the ingredients of a squeeze in volatility. It will likely rise above $ 50,000 and head for it. quickly towards $ 60,000. “

Many analysts believe that the area around $ 51,000, considered “the final obstacle“for Bitcoin, it will be broken in the medium term. However, it is difficult to predict precisely when we will see this bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, reserves on Coinbase have reached their lowest level since December 2017 – around 700,000 BTC – and there are currently nearly $ 20 billion in stablecoins on the centralized platforms, ready for quick conversion into crypto.

The on-chain analytics company Glassnode he commented these data:

“After a period of moderate BTC inflows following the May sell-off, Coinbase has seen a large outflow of coins.”

BTC balance sheet on Coinbase. Source: Glassnode / Twitter

Ethereum leads the rise in altcoins

Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator, he was not surprised of Bitcoin consolidation:

“Yep, Bitcoin is following this path. Overall, quite normal consolidation resulting in a strong explosion of altcoins. Ethereum was the first to reach new highs.”

Overnight, the ETH / USD pair broke above $ 3,500, marking a quarterly high against both the US dollar and Bitcoin. Currently the dominance of ETH is equal to 20.4%, while that of BTC remains stable at around 44%.