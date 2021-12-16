Bitcoin restarts and Powell is the tightrope walker

FED pull the brake but not too much. The worst would seem to be averted with the program tapering which will accelerate, but not excessively – and the rate hike that has been, as expected, postponed to 2022 And… 2023.

There is talk of three quarters of a point for 2022, something the markets have received as soft, at least compared to expectations and compared to what had already been discounted come on markets in the past days.

Crypto markets toast, led by Bitcoin

Accelerated tapering, rates unchanged until 2022 – and soft growth, but the bears …

A very interesting situation is the one that is taking place on market – with Bitcoin which shot up, overcoming altitude $ 49,000, to then become battle ground between bears and bulls, with the former who do not seem to want to give up despite a series of cascading liquidations in conjunction with the announcement.

Balancing: this is also the synthesis of the following intervention by Powell, which seems to be navigating on sight and which has touched on several points that we have reported in real time on ours official Twitter account. Let’s try to make a summary to understand how the market could move in the short term, but also over the annual horizon.

Accelerated tapering to have your hands free

TO Jerome Powell from Federal Reserve a certain ability must certainly be recognized acrobatics. The initial situation in which the leader of the most important central bank in the world had to move was we summarized in a special and effectively left little room for maneuver.

Acceleration of tapering

That is the reduction of shopping from debt securities, an expansive monetary maneuver that will be reduced. The doubling of the cutting speed has been established, according to Powell, as the market would be quite close to the condition of maximum use, thus leaving the Fed’s hands free, which also has as its primary objective the achievement of maximum employment.

Rate hike, but only after tapering is over

On this point Powell he tried to procrastinate, however remembering that it would not make much sense to raise interest rates before concluding the purchase program. A discounted, shareable position, but without precise time limits. Or rather, with a program that, however, always according to Powell, it would be … adaptive.

And this is the opinion we have after following all along Questions and answers than later Jerome Powell had with reporters. The key word was adaptive. In the head of the FED chief, now would be the right time to cut back on purchases a bit – as the job market is healthy. What will become of the future? We will see. The strategy is precisely adaptive, and partially close the purchases now, when it would be propitious, would leave the hands free to FED to intervene later.

Hope for the markets, which have the knife on the side of the handle

The game does not end here. Although we would be very happy to declare the end of the bearish trend, we believe there may still be a phase of lateral movement within the canal. The short break should be important to talk about a sharp reversal of the trend.

The fact that Powell, between the lines, he hinted to navigate by sight can have different interpretations. On the one hand, the admission that times of general uncertainty for the economy await us, with FED who, however, has enough hands free to intervene when necessary. On the other hand it can mean the fact that FED have no idea what will happen for the next few months.

In an uncertain scenario Bitcoin it could consolidate its position of sole certainty. And anyone who has been in this market for long enough knows that the important games are all played on the skin of $ BTC.