Bitcoin returns above $ 47,000, as the crypto market ignores Binance’s KYC news

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded sharply from lower levels on Friday returning to near resistance and further inspiring the bulls.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin gathers strength under a large sell wall

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD at local highs of $ 47,758 on Bitstamp.

The pair received a welcome boost from news of Wells Fargo’s launch of a Bitcoin fund, resulting in daily gains of more than 5%.

Now, Bitcoin looks poised to challenge established resistance levels above $ 47,000, which as of writing continue to fend off onslaught from the bulls.

For well-known trader and analyst Rekt Capital, a key support zone to watch lies between $ 44,000 and $ 46,500.

“BTC managed to record a daily close above orange, pushing the price towards the immediate resistance of the declining high (black),” commented sharing a chart depicting the areas relevant to the price.

“BTC could be pushed back from here, even for just a small contraction to retest the upper bound of the orange zone for support.”

BTC / USD (Coinbase) daily chart with price levels. Source: Rekt Capital / Twitter

A subsequent decline below $ 47,000 did not last long, with momentum still evident and the sell wall approaching $ 48,000.

Bitcoin was unaffected by the news that the large exchange Binance will begin imposing identification measures for all users in September.

Even the strength of the US dollar, traditionally a problem for short-term price action, hasn’t been able to curb the enthusiasm.

“BTC is surprisingly strong as DXY soars to the top,” he has declared Crypto trader Ed about the situation.

Cardano stands out among the altcoins in the top 10

A similar strength was seen as a side effect on altcoins, with Cardano (ADA) once again overshadowing the heavy weight of the Ether (ETH) market.

The latter recorded a daily growth of over 8%, while Cardano gained 23% and at the time of writing is above $ 2.50.

Both XRP and Polkadot (DOT) saw 10% increases.

ADA / USD (Binance) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

On Friday, the overall crypto market capitalization returned to over $ 2 trillion driven by the general recovery in altcoins.