Bitcoin returns above $ 50 thousand and drags cryptocurrencies. Cardano to the maximum

The price of the Bitcoin jumps to over 50 thousand dollars and drags the cryptocurrency market. During the morning the increase of 3.47% brought its value to $ 50,249.15, which is the highest level since mid-May. In the last three months, the cryptocurrency had lost a lot of ground due to a series of events, from the Chinese squeeze against “virtual mines” to produce the coin to Elon Musk’s decision, announced through a tweet, to no longer accept this form of payment to because of its high environmental cost.

In fact, in June, Bitcoin had dropped below 29 thousand dollars. In this month, however, he regained 70% of his value, bringing his own market capitalization of $ 805 billion. An increase that has also caused the turbo to other cryptocurrencies, with prices rising across the board and in particular on the ADA of Cardano.

Just as Bitcoin plummeted following Elon Musk’s mid-May tweet, Cardano’s ADA was beginning to rise. The crypto founded in 2015 by Jeremy Wood and Charles Hoskinson hit its high of $ 1.96, taking its market cap to around $ 61.5 billion. Today its run has not stopped: with over 75 billion in market value, Cardano becomes the third most capitalized crypto after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its price, which is around 2.5 dollars, has also reached an all-time high.

The reasons for Cardano’s success

In addition to being more attractive to environmentally conscious investors, since it consumes less energy, the other cause of the frenzied race scored by the Wood and Hoskinson crypto concerns the possibility of competing with Ethereum in the process of incorporating the smart contract. “Smart contracts” coded in computer language concerning practices ranging from insurance reimbursements to financial transactions, from corporate transactions to the traceability of goods and the protection of intellectual property.

Specifically, it is a program that allows you to insert every single clause within the blockchain technology. In smart contracts, the software takes care of everything, without further human intervention. A process that allows a high degree of safety, the elimination of any intermediaries, the total autonomy and finally the advantages from the point of view economic. Paying a notary is certainly more expensive than creating a contract through a platform such as Cardano or Ethereum.