Bitcoin returns below $ 60,000 after several retests of the decisive support level

On November 17, Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from $ 58,400 as price action continues to falter in a narrow range.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Analyst: This is not the “real” bear market

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD reversed sharply after its fourth wick under $ 59,000 in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the $ 58,400 level proved to be a key sand line for the bulls to hold on to prevent further losses.

As anticipated, Bitcoin quickly returned above $ 60,000 following the retest, hitting a local high of $ 60,890 on Bitstamp.

“There are still months to go before the real BTC bear market,” summed up with optimism Rekt Capital.

The well-known trader Pentoshi he predicted a return to the area between $ 62,000 and $ 63,000 “in the next 1-3 days,“ inviting to calm during the movements in progress:

“One thing not to forget. In 2017, corrections like this were happening constantly, and one every month from January to May in altcoins. In what other market can you find these extreme swings? You need to have the right mentality and see them as an opportunity. “

One thing to not lose sight of. Corrections like this happened in 2017 constantly. And one in every month from January to May on alts. Where else can you get these wild swings? Have to have a healthy mindset and view it as opportunity https://t.co/bIrvq3TC6S – Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. Hates Dm’s. DM’s are scams (@ Pentosh1) November 17, 2021

While similarities to previous bull markets remain firmly in the spotlight, analyst TechDev estimated that Bitcoin in 2021 will behave virtually identical to 2017, but with a slight delay.

“The price action continues to remain 5-8 days late compared to 2017 since July,” he has declared among other comments.

Going on, he added that if Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key factor during bullish cycles, returns above a lost trend line during this week’s correction, a target of $ 80,000-$ 90,000 remains possible by the end of November.

Tesla on the rise as altcoins remain flat

The price action forced into a range, meanwhile, also characterizes most of the main altcoins.

Related: Traders anticipate a trend reversal following Ethereum’s correction to $ 4,100

In the top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, no altcoins have experienced significant daily movements at the time of writing.

Ether (ETH) remained flat at around $ 4,200 as other tokens recovered from weekly losses of 10% -15%.

Before the US market opens, Tesla (TSLA) looks set to continue its recovery from Monday’s lows, which accompanied the contractions of Bitcoin and altcoins.