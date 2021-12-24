Bitcoin returns King | Here’s where the new bull run can go

Bitcoin back to top i $ 50,000, with a leap that perhaps few would expect within the markets of yesterday, characterized by very low volumes throughout the day – a situation that is more than understandable with several exchanges worldwide closed as of today.

A good volume of purchases triggered a little short squeeze which he quickly brought $ BTC above altitude $ 50,000 first and then around altitude $ 51,000, dragging along more or less the whole sector, with a few and rare exceptions. Overall a pre-holiday Thursday to remember for investors.

Does Cynthia Lummis have anything to do with it?

The most suggestive hypothesis that began to circulate yesterday night is that behind the great race of Bitcoin there is positive sentiment triggered from the proposal of Cynthia Lummis, US policy that many of our readers will know as Hodler from $ BTC and very close to the world of the maximalists of this cryptocurrency.

The bill actually is there – and it would be a proposal for strong deregulation for the whole sector, creating a new body for the context check for the sector. It would also be what the principals are asking for exchange and operators in the sector for some time, or the possibility of having a clear legislative framework, non-repressive and through a coordination between SEC And CFTC not predatory.

This would be a very important step forward for the industry as a whole – which would also avoid the issues of Ripple and which would offer solid ground for the sector to develop. This is excellent news, even if it will be hard for a policy of a minority party today to rally the votes of the majority around its idea. Dem. But it’s still a great sign – because it indicates an important part of the Republican Party, including the senator Ted Cruz, would be ready to take charge of the requests of the crypto-enthusiasts and investors.

There is not only this: good level of spot purchases during a market with very low volumes

Behind the strong recovery of Bitcoin there were also significant purchases during a market phase – at the gates of the Christmas – which appeared to be destined to remain at very low volumes.

The shorts paid a very high price yesterday

In such a situation, the conditions for one short squeeze, albeit small, with the order books of the main exchanges which, at the time of the recovery, were full of orders short. Short that, as we can see from the infographic we have attached – ended up losing the proverbial bone in the neck.

The long weekend of Christmas: what to expect

Many of the world’s major stock exchanges are on vacation today and at least on paper we should be in one low-movement situation at least until the reopening of asian stock exchanges. The American stock exchanges, given that the holiday falls on Saturday (Christmas) will remain closed even today, with the possibility that there are large volumes that would seem to be reduced to a flicker.

But Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency world have accustomed us to important surprises – and even if perhaps taken by the party atmosphere, it will be the case of to follow what will happen on markets. The upper limit of the channel appears to be between $ 52,000 ei $ 53,000, a distant price level for now, but beyond which we could go back to talking about a market situation completely different from what was in the offing.