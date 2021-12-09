News

Bitcoin returns stable, after the slight decline caused by the rejection of the VanEck From CoinTelegraph spot ETF

Kim Lee
© Reuters Bitcoin is back on track after a slight decline caused by the rejection of VanEck’s spot ETF

Bitcoin (BTC) curbed its losses today: the market showed little interest in recent actions by US regulators, who refused to approve an ETF based on the asset’s spot price.

, hourly candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView SEC rejects VanEck spot ETF, but BTC remains stable Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show relative calm in BTC / USD over the weekend: asset fluctuates within a wide range about $ 1,000.

News that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) refused to approve VanEck’s spot ETF product caused a rapid contraction to the $ 60,000 support, without triggering any major volatility.

